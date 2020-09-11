New £750,000 food store offers cheap Greggs sausage rolls

The Food Warehouse now open in Norwich. Pic: submitted Archant

A new Food Warehouse has opened in Norwich creating 30 new jobs and offering discounts if you buy in bulk.

The new 10,168 sqft store in the Hall Road Retail Park, owned by Iceland, has 120 stores across the UK, including Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn in Norfolk and Lowestoft in Suffolk.

It’s offering 3000 different products with an offer on eight Greggs sausage rolls for £3.50.

Kristian Barrett, operations director, said: “The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

Dominic Wood, manager, said: “Our opening day has been a great success and the whole team has really enjoyed meeting people from our local community.”

The firm recently teamed up with bakery chain Greggs to offer its products.