New holiday flights launched from Norwich to Turkey and Tenerife

PUBLISHED: 09:58 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 21 January 2020

The Antalya region on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast - one of the highlights of Norwich Airport’s new annual destination guide. Pic: submitted

The Antalya region on Turkey's Turquoise Coast - one of the highlights of Norwich Airport's new annual destination guide. Pic: submitted

Holidaymakers now have a choice of 21 locations in 10 countries direct from Norwich in 2020 - including two new summer flights to Turkey and a twice weekly winter service to Tenerife.

Richard Pace, MD of Norwich Airport. Pic: ArchantRichard Pace, MD of Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

The airport has just launched its annual holiday guide with new flights for 2020 being to the Antalya region in Turkey's Turquoise Coast, plus two flights a week to Dalaman, also in Turkey. In winter 2020, there are also twice weekly flights to Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

And with up to four flights a day from Norwich to Amsterdam, it offers people 700 connections around the world.

You may also want to watch:

Countries reached directly from Norwich Airport include Bulgaria (Bourgas), Cyprus (Paphos), Greece (Corfu, Crete, Rhodes), Italy (Bergamo), Netherlands (Amsterdam), the Balearics (Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca), Canaries, (Tenerife), and Turkey (Antalya and Dalaman).

From Norwich you can also fly daily to Aberdeen and Edinburgh, with regular services to Jersey, all with Loganair, and Guernsey in the Channel Islands, with Aurigny. There are also day trips and short breaks to Lapland.

Norwich Airport MD Richard Pace said: "We're delighted to be publishing the latest edition of Fly Norwich with a host of ideas and inspiration for discovering the world with Norwich Airport.

"Whether it's a fly-cruise, short break, summer sun, winter escapes or business links, our fantastic choice of direct flights and even more onward connections via Amsterdam makes the world readily accessible, all with the ease and convenience of flying from your local airport.

"The start of the year is traditionally the busiest time for people to book their annual holiday. As well as the wide range of destinations, Fly Norwich 2020 showcases the benefits of flying local, including a quick journey to the airport, parking close to the terminal, short check-in and security times and total step-free access from the terminal entrance to flight boarding."

Norwich Airport, owned and operated by Regional & City Airports (RCA), part of Rigby Group plc, celebrates its 50th birthday this year. It saw almost 544,000 passengers go through the terminal over 12 months to the end of March 2019.

To download a copy of Fly Norwich 2020, click here.

