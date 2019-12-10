New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Holiday firm TUI has launched 10 and 11 night holidays from Norwich Airport to Tenerife, creating an extra 10,000 seats for winter 2020.

Richard Pace, Managing Director, Norwich Airport. The airport has published its Fly Norwich 2020 preview, detailing flights for next year. Pic: submitted Richard Pace, Managing Director, Norwich Airport. The airport has published its Fly Norwich 2020 preview, detailing flights for next year. Pic: submitted

Tickets go on sale this month from Norwich Airport for TUI's winter 2020 programme.

TUI has now added the 10 and 11 night holidays to Tenerife with the addition of a weekly flight operating every Saturday from Norwich Airport, giving holidaymakers from East Anglia more flexibility.

The new service comes after passengers were left disappointed recently after Scottish airline Loganair scrapped flights including Manchester and Newquay, as well as making changes to its Scottish routes. People are still waiting for refunds on the Cornwall route, only launched in October and due to start next May.

TUI UK's director of aviation planning, Karen Switzer said: "Earlier this month TUI announced its winter 2020 and summer 2021 holiday programme which has since expanded with more destinations and added flights. We are delighted that the additional flights provide holidaymakers departing from our regional airports with even more choice when deciding where to go away.

"With additional flying capacity and more than 1,000 hotels already on sale for Summer 2021 it gives those planning ahead the opportunity to choose the most suitable airport, destination and hotel.

"The customer is at the heart of everything we do and this additional growth to one of our customer's favourite holiday hotspots, from Norwich Airport, demonstrates our continued commitment for people to discover their smile with us."

Richard Pace, managing director, Norwich Airport, said: "We're already very proud to support TUI in providing a year-round service to Tenerife, and now we have the excellent news that 10 and 11-night holidays to Tenerife are being brought in for Winter 2020, with the addition of a weekly flight operating every Saturday from Norwich. This provides holidaymakers from the airport's catchment in Norfolk, Suffolk and North Cambridgeshire with more flexibility."