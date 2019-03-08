New flights from Norwich Airport to Turkey

New flights are starting from Norwich to Antalya, Turkey

Holiday firm TUI has announced its biggest ever holiday programme with new destination Antalya in Turkey added to its summer 2020 programme from Norwich Airport.

The move will see 14,000 extra seats go on sale today from Norwich Airport with Antalya flights operating on Saturdays. TUI will also introduce new 10 and 11 night holidays to Dalaman in Turkey, providing even more duration options for customers.

TUI's director of Aviation Planning, Karen Switzer said: "Earlier this month TUI announced an additional two million seats to many holiday destination favourites and today the majority of these seats go on sale for summer 2020.

"We are delighted that our new additions launched today provide holidaymakers departing from our regional airports with even more choice when deciding where to go next summer on holiday.

"The customer is at the heart of everything we do and this additional growth to some of our customers' favourite holiday hotspots demonstrates our continued commitment for people to discover their smile with us."

Richard Pace, managing director, Norwich Airport, said: "This is fantastic news from TUI, meaning you can fly to two destinations in Turkey over summer 2020 from Norwich Airport.

"We warmly welcome the new sunshine destination of Antalya, gateway to Turkey's Turquoise Coast in the southern Mediterranean, with Saturday departures, and the seasonal continuation of Dalaman, on the country's lovely south-west coast, with the introduction of a Thursday flight."

The news comes after Norwich Airport recently offered a new flight route to Cornwall.