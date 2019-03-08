New time-saving flight to start from Norwich Airport

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

A new flight is to start from Norwich to Cornwall it was announced today - which cuts the journey time from seven hours by car to just 80 minutes by air.

A sunny scene in Newquay. Pic: Archant A sunny scene in Newquay. Pic: Archant

Loganair continued to expand its growing network at Norwich Airport by announcing its fifth route - a new service to Cornwall Airport Newquay. The airline is already the largest operator at Norwich, offering regular flights to Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Manchester and Jersey and employing a team of more than 30 pilots, cabin crew and engineers locally to support its services.

The new service, which will transform the journey from East Anglia and the south-west launches on April, 3, 2020, with fares from £59.99, one way.

All Loganair fares include a free checked baggage allowance, allocated seating and in-flight refreshments.

Monday and Friday services will operate throughout the summer, with extra Sunday services from May to September and a further additional Wednesday flight in July and August. The 80-minute flight is much speedier than the lengthy car journey or the time by rail, taking more than eight hours.

Loganair has announced a new route from Norwich to Newquay. Pic: submitted Loganair has announced a new route from Norwich to Newquay. Pic: submitted

The new route launch is part of a programme of new connectivity to Cornwall which Loganair is announcing for summer 2020, including links to Newcastle, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: "With more and more people holidaying in the UK, avoiding expensive Euro exchange rates or enjoying a staycation with friends and family, we're confident that the routes will do well.

"In addition to leisure users, we believe that economic links between East Anglia and Cornwall will also mean a healthy level of business demand. Although we're initially launching the Norwich-Newquay route with summer services, we're keen to look at maintaining flights year-round if it proves viable."

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: "We welcome Loganair's expanding commitment to Norwich with the announcement of this exciting new service to Cornwall Airport Newquay. This is a further example of Norwich providing and strengthening the essential links East Anglia needs to have with important destinations for the benefit of our business community and leisure consumers."