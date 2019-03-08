Kettle Chips unveil three new tasty flavours using real fruit and veg

A new crisp version of ‘pork and apple bangers whipped off a smoky barbeque’ are among three new flavours of Kettle Chips unveiled by the Norwich firm.

The new flavours are aimed at providing ‘complete meals in every bite.’ Another flavour is inspired by the taste of eating a ‘slice of freshly baked caramelised onion, beetroot and goat’s cheese tart’ and a third, the idea of ‘crisp sweet potato fries sprinkled with smoky and spicy chilli and dunked in a delicious creme fraiche dip.’

The new range for the first time sees real slices of fruit and veg added to the crisps.

The creation of Kettle’s development chef, Phil Hovey, the new range includes:

Kettle and apple slices with Norfolk pork sausage seasoning

Kettle and sweet potato slices with smoked chipotle (a dry jalapeno pepper) and crème fraîche seasoning

Kettle and beetroot slices with goat’s cheese and caramelised onion seasoning

Available in Sainsbury’s and Tesco stores, a 100g sharing bag costs £2.25.

A spokesman from the firm based in Bowthorpe said: “This new innovation in crisps is a natural extension of Kettle’s range, maintaining their imaginative but decidedly delicious approach to snacking.”

Last year new flavours included ‘barbeque beef brisket’ and ‘Jalapeno Jack’.

Kettle Chips prides itself on the fact they hand cook in small batches to guarantee ‘great crunch every time’ and 100% of the potatoes used are British, most from within 30 miles of the factory. They are gluten free and contain no artificial flavours nor colours.

Such has been the love of the varied flavours of Kettle Chips that at Christmas the firm created five seasoning shakers looking like their crisp packets including some of the favourites like ‘crispy bacon and maple syrup,’ ‘mature cheddar and red onion’ and ‘sweet chilli and sour cream.’

Other flavours include ‘sea salt and crushed black peppercorns’, ‘sea salt and balsamic vinegar’ and ‘sour cream and sweet onion’ with the ridge cut version in ‘Chinese spare rib.’