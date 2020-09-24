Search

New takeaway bringing ‘potato surprise’ to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:56 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 24 September 2020

FCR will be launching with their 'potato surprise' in October. Picture: FCR

FCR will be launching with their 'potato surprise' in October. Picture: FCR

FCR

Two entrepreneurs will be looking to bring their speciality ‘potato surprise’ to Norwich as they open their first takeaway in Aylsham Road.

James Alexander Akmanlar and his father Selcuk are opening FCR on October 12, selling traditional fish and chips as well as spare ribs and chicken.

But the team will also be selling the family’s ‘potato surprise’ side dish, a recipe which has been passed down through generations and is apparently a favourite with customers.

MORE: Prosecco brunches and curfew menus: Hospitality’s answer to curfew

Mr Akmanlar said: “We had food shops before where we sold the potato surprise and customers really enjoyed it. We’ve now sold our shops down in Essex and decided to start a new brand in Norfolk – but we hope to take it all over the country one day.”

They will be hiring five or six members of staff as they believe demand will be high in the area.

“It’s been a takeaway before and it was successful – so the building has a history in this industry and I think it’s a good business decision to open here. Before you could buy chicken and chips and we will also be selling that, but we have completely refurbished the building with new modern appliances,” Mr Akmanlar said.

The pair took on the lease in February before the pandemic hit.

“We’re looking forward to opening and expanding in the future,” Mr Akmanlar said.

