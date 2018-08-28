Latest figures show heritage industry adds £950m to Eastern economy a year

Norwich Castle Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright Simon Finlay 2017

New research published by Historic England has revealed the vital contribution of heritage to the East of England economy - generating £950m for the economy in 2016.

International and domestic tourists made 20.5m trips to the region that year, with the number of day visits rising to 18m

There are 23,877 people directly employed in heritage. This compares with 16,096 in 2011.

Adala Leeson, head of social and economic research at Historic England, said: “The East of England’s historic environment provides jobs and housing, attracts tourists and contributes to the local economy.

“These figures show the value that heritage brings to the region. But it’s not just about money, heritage has a number of social benefits – it can help to create a sense of identity and belonging for communities. The rise in the number of people making heritage-related day visits in the East of England is good news. We have rich heritage for people to enjoy.”