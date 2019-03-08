Bosses of luxury shoe brand hit on novel idea to open first shop

Special guests invited to the launch of the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

The founders of high-end footwear brand Fairfax & Favor have hit on a novel idea to encourage people into their new shop - a permanent gin bar.

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, founders of Fairfax & Favor. Pic: submitted Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, founders of Fairfax & Favor. Pic: submitted

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and business partner Felix Favor Parker opened their first ever shop in Holt with a launch party on Thursday night. And they unveiled a canny concept in making shoe shopping even more fun with a large bar built into the first floor where they serve up gin cocktails from locally-made Twelve Keys gin.

"We want to make shopping a really fun, enjoyable experience and so we thought why not build a bar in the shop?" said Marcus. The bosses are also positive about moving into the high street with their first ever physical shop when some businesses are choosing to move out and go online only.

"We couldn't have opened the shop without our online business doing so well but we believe in the high street and we'll never give up on going to the shows," he added.

The gin bar inside the Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted The gin bar inside the Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

Fairfax & Favor have built their brand by selling their footwear at country shows including some of the most prestigious eventing venues. Next month they'll have a presence at Cheltenham and in December at the Olympia Horse Show. The new shop, 23, High Street, in a former opticians, is over two floors and the interior decor has been carefully chosen to match their trademark dark blue colours, with Farrow & Ball's Hague Blue used and there are even two flags flying outside.

The firm was started six years ago by the business duo, both 28, and now have more than 50 stockists across England, Scotland and Ireland. Famous clients include television's racing presenter Clare Balding and Josh Patterson from Made in Chelsea. At the launch in Holt were some of their influential clients including Augusta Campos-Martyn, @country_sport, an Olympic trap shooter, Emma Foot @emmafoot724 who farms in Dorset, Terri-ann Bethell, @a_girl_and_a_gun who is regional director of the Shotgun & Chelsea Bun Club in the Midlands and a novice clay shooter and Lexi Wrench @beautyinthecotswolds, a lifestyle and fashion blogger.

The new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted The new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

The Fairfax & Favor business is based locally, at Narford Hall in west Norfolk. They have made a name for themselves for their long women's boots as well as men's loafers - all which come with the firm's signature coloured tassles which you can add to customise boots, shoes or bags and belts.

Inside the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted Inside the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

At the gin bar inside Fairfax & Favor. Pic: submitted At the gin bar inside Fairfax & Favor. Pic: submitted

Guests at the launch of the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted Guests at the launch of the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

The new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted The new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

The Fairfax & Favor team with Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker with EDP business correspondent Caroline Culot. Pic: Archant The Fairfax & Favor team with Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker with EDP business correspondent Caroline Culot. Pic: Archant