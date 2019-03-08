Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Bosses of luxury shoe brand hit on novel idea to open first shop

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 October 2019

Special guests invited to the launch of the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

Special guests invited to the launch of the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

The founders of high-end footwear brand Fairfax & Favor have hit on a novel idea to encourage people into their new shop - a permanent gin bar.

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, founders of Fairfax & Favor. Pic: submittedMarcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, founders of Fairfax & Favor. Pic: submitted

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and business partner Felix Favor Parker opened their first ever shop in Holt with a launch party on Thursday night. And they unveiled a canny concept in making shoe shopping even more fun with a large bar built into the first floor where they serve up gin cocktails from locally-made Twelve Keys gin.

"We want to make shopping a really fun, enjoyable experience and so we thought why not build a bar in the shop?" said Marcus. The bosses are also positive about moving into the high street with their first ever physical shop when some businesses are choosing to move out and go online only.

"We couldn't have opened the shop without our online business doing so well but we believe in the high street and we'll never give up on going to the shows," he added.

The gin bar inside the Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submittedThe gin bar inside the Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

MORE: Opening date for Norwich's new Primark store

Fairfax & Favor have built their brand by selling their footwear at country shows including some of the most prestigious eventing venues. Next month they'll have a presence at Cheltenham and in December at the Olympia Horse Show. The new shop, 23, High Street, in a former opticians, is over two floors and the interior decor has been carefully chosen to match their trademark dark blue colours, with Farrow & Ball's Hague Blue used and there are even two flags flying outside.

The firm was started six years ago by the business duo, both 28, and now have more than 50 stockists across England, Scotland and Ireland. Famous clients include television's racing presenter Clare Balding and Josh Patterson from Made in Chelsea. At the launch in Holt were some of their influential clients including Augusta Campos-Martyn, @country_sport, an Olympic trap shooter, Emma Foot @emmafoot724 who farms in Dorset, Terri-ann Bethell, @a_girl_and_a_gun who is regional director of the Shotgun & Chelsea Bun Club in the Midlands and a novice clay shooter and Lexi Wrench @beautyinthecotswolds, a lifestyle and fashion blogger.

The new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submittedThe new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

The Fairfax & Favor business is based locally, at Narford Hall in west Norfolk. They have made a name for themselves for their long women's boots as well as men's loafers - all which come with the firm's signature coloured tassles which you can add to customise boots, shoes or bags and belts.

Inside the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submittedInside the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

At the gin bar inside Fairfax & Favor. Pic: submittedAt the gin bar inside Fairfax & Favor. Pic: submitted

You may also want to watch:

Guests at the launch of the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submittedGuests at the launch of the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

The new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submittedThe new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

The Fairfax & Favor team with Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker with EDP business correspondent Caroline Culot. Pic: ArchantThe Fairfax & Favor team with Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker with EDP business correspondent Caroline Culot. Pic: Archant

The gin bar at the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submittedThe gin bar at the new Fairfax & Favor shop in Holt. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Man jailed after smashing into family returning from seaside

Carlos Lester Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

How special Hernandez convinced Farke he is ready for Premier League recall

Fit-again wide player Onel Hernandez is back in the mix for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Coach driver suspended after telling tourists ‘you MUST speak English in the UK’

A couple visiting Norwich were told by their National Express driver:

Man was “really lucky” to be out when lightning struck his Norfolk flat

Dalton Hewitt-Haynes, whose property was damaged by the lightning strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists