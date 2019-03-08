Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Founder of new kind of estate agency gets off to a flying start

PUBLISHED: 17:06 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 07 May 2019

Founder of Big Skies Estates Ltd, Hetti Simpson. Pic: submitted.

Founder of Big Skies Estates Ltd, Hetti Simpson. Pic: submitted.

A businesswoman has started up a new agency promoting homes for sale as both residential and holiday lets- and reckons she's filling a much needed gap in the market.

Sedgeford Road, Docking; for sale for a guide price of £275,000 and with holiday let income of £20,674 per annum. Pic: Big Skies Estates Ltd.Sedgeford Road, Docking; for sale for a guide price of £275,000 and with holiday let income of £20,674 per annum. Pic: Big Skies Estates Ltd.

Hetti Simpson set up Big Skies Estates Ltd, based at Holkham Studios, Holkham Park, last month which promotes homes as holiday lets, after she returned from living in France and qualified as an estate agent.

And she seems to have found a nice market with one property in South Creake attracting 20 viewings in the past seven days with six offers going to sealed bids and a sale over the £900,000 asking price.

Swan Cottage, Burnham Road, has a proven holiday let income of £70,000 per annum and comes with a one acre plot and a swimming pool.

MORE: Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier League footballer

Burnham Road, South Creake, which sold for in excess of £900,000. Pic: Big Skies Estates Ltd.Burnham Road, South Creake, which sold for in excess of £900,000. Pic: Big Skies Estates Ltd.

You may also want to watch:

"Admittedly some might say launching a business against a backdrop of Brexit is utterly bonkers, but I strongly believe that there is a real need for the service we offer," said Hetti.

She's got a proven track record in property businesses, having started up in 2009 the holiday lettings agency, Norfolk Hideaways in the depths of recession. Hetti built that business from just six holiday homes to over 300 properties by the time she sold it in 2016, with the firm enjoying up to 28% business growth year on year and scooping the 'Small Business of the Year Award 2015' at the EDP Business Awards.

"Big Skies will fill what has been, until now, a gap in the housing and holiday lettings market and my previous experience puts us in an ideal position to be able to provide unique knowledge and insight to both sellers and buyers," said Hetti.

"It's going to be a challenge, but it was always at the back of my mind to create a different kind of estate agency."

Hetti focuses on coastal properties marketing them with an indicator of potential or actual holiday let income and occupation levels. For example, an end terrace on Sedgeford Road, Docking, is for sale for a guide price of £275,000 but also shows the potential annual income from using it as a holiday let is £20,674.

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Norwich City transfer rumours: Barbet and Enrich in Canaries’ sights

Yoann Barbet is being touted with a move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: The hero who persuaded Teemu Pukki to join Norwich City

Teemu Pukki with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Man evicted from flat following police raids admits drugs offences

James Meaney outside his former flat. Photo: Archant

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists