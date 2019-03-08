Founder of new kind of estate agency gets off to a flying start

Founder of Big Skies Estates Ltd, Hetti Simpson. Pic: submitted.

A businesswoman has started up a new agency promoting homes for sale as both residential and holiday lets- and reckons she's filling a much needed gap in the market.

Sedgeford Road, Docking; for sale for a guide price of £275,000 and with holiday let income of £20,674 per annum. Pic: Big Skies Estates Ltd. Sedgeford Road, Docking; for sale for a guide price of £275,000 and with holiday let income of £20,674 per annum. Pic: Big Skies Estates Ltd.

Hetti Simpson set up Big Skies Estates Ltd, based at Holkham Studios, Holkham Park, last month which promotes homes as holiday lets, after she returned from living in France and qualified as an estate agent.

And she seems to have found a nice market with one property in South Creake attracting 20 viewings in the past seven days with six offers going to sealed bids and a sale over the £900,000 asking price.

Swan Cottage, Burnham Road, has a proven holiday let income of £70,000 per annum and comes with a one acre plot and a swimming pool.

Burnham Road, South Creake, which sold for in excess of £900,000. Pic: Big Skies Estates Ltd. Burnham Road, South Creake, which sold for in excess of £900,000. Pic: Big Skies Estates Ltd.

"Admittedly some might say launching a business against a backdrop of Brexit is utterly bonkers, but I strongly believe that there is a real need for the service we offer," said Hetti.

She's got a proven track record in property businesses, having started up in 2009 the holiday lettings agency, Norfolk Hideaways in the depths of recession. Hetti built that business from just six holiday homes to over 300 properties by the time she sold it in 2016, with the firm enjoying up to 28% business growth year on year and scooping the 'Small Business of the Year Award 2015' at the EDP Business Awards.

"Big Skies will fill what has been, until now, a gap in the housing and holiday lettings market and my previous experience puts us in an ideal position to be able to provide unique knowledge and insight to both sellers and buyers," said Hetti.

"It's going to be a challenge, but it was always at the back of my mind to create a different kind of estate agency."

Hetti focuses on coastal properties marketing them with an indicator of potential or actual holiday let income and occupation levels. For example, an end terrace on Sedgeford Road, Docking, is for sale for a guide price of £275,000 but also shows the potential annual income from using it as a holiday let is £20,674.