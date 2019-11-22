Search

PUBLISHED: 14:02 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 22 November 2019

New images of the Evija. Pic: Lotus

New images of the Evija. Pic: Lotus

Norfolk car maker Lotus has shown its new electric Evija being tested out as it enters its initial build phase in Hethel.

New images of the Evija. Pic: Lotus

The Evija was shown off at the Guangzhou Auto Show this week and to celebrate, Lotus also premiered a new film there which reveals the engineering prototype in high-speed action on a private circuit. The film highlights just how far development work has progressed since the Evija was unveiled in July and confirms the pioneering two-seater is on course for start of production next year. In September Lotus took the supercar to rich VIPs in the Middle East.

The Evija. Pic: Archant library/Lotus

Dynamic testing will involve track time at Hethel - the home of Lotus - and on other demanding high-speed and performance handling circuits across Europe. Over the coming months several prototypes will cover many thousands of miles and many hundreds of hours of driving assessment, including on public roads.

The Evija - with a target output of 2,000 PS making it the most powerful production series road car in the world - has already been through kinematic and compliance testing and endured multiple dynamic load and suspension simulations.

Both the dynamic and static testing are part of a comprehensive validation process designed to guarantee the car will meet customer expectations and demands. They are in addition to the extensive programme of computer simulations already completed as part of the hypercar's development.

Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes, Lotus Cars, said: "Physical prototype testing at speed is a landmark moment for the Evija and hugely exciting for everyone involved. Our aim is to make sure it's a true Lotus in every sense, with exceptional performance that's going to set new standards in the hypercar sector."

Speaking from the Guangzhou Auto Show, Matt Windle, executive director, Sports Car Engineering, added: "Everything about the Evija is 'For The Drivers'. I don't believe there is another EV in the world that can claim this. From the mid-engined-inspired Lotus layout, to the aerodynamics and downforce, the driving position, vehicle stance and unbelievable performance. It is instantly recognisable as special with a unique character, yet it is unquestionably a Lotus."

