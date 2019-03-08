Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Lotus new all electric 'hypercar' assembled in Norfolk to be unveiled next month

PUBLISHED: 18:05 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 31 May 2019

The image of the new supercar. Pic: Lotus

The image of the new supercar. Pic: Lotus

The Lotus Type 130 'hypercar' will be unveiled at an exclusive event in London on July 16, it was revealed today.

Lotus has confirmed that it will unveil the hypercar - which is being assembled in Norfolk - at an exclusive event in London. It's the brand's first all-new model in over a decade and signals the firm's 'rebirth' under Chinese auto giant Geely.

The Norfolk-based firm has confirmed the Type 130 received several hundred 'expressions of interest' from potential customers following the announcement of the project at the Shanghai Motor Show earlier in the year, as previously reported by this newspaper.

It is believed production will be limited to 130 units, all of which will be assembled in Norfolk.

MORE: See inside this period rectory for sale for £1.195m

You may also want to watch:

To mark this latest announcement, Lotus apparently released a teaser promotional video.

Other than one side-profile image, little else has been revealed about how the car will look.

Its design is being led by Russell Carr, who has been at Hethel since 2010, while engineer Gavan Kershaw, who has over three decades of experience at Lotus, has been appointed 'director of attributes.'

Chief executive Phil Popham recently said: "Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history.

"It's a statement of intent: electric is part of the strategy going forward. For Lotus it has to be all about the driving experience - and electric will drive the value of every car we make."

The car company also launched its latest brand new motorsport entry in Shanghai recently, the Evora GT4 Concept, which was developed and prepared in Hethel.

Mr Popham said: "Lotus as a brand was born from the thrill of competition, and the Evora GT4 Concept will continue that legacy while opening up a new chapter in our racing experience. All of our cars retain motorsport within their DNA, and almost every road car in the company's history has raced successfully at some point."

Most Read

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

City chief Webber on Manchester United job links

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is playing down reports of interest from Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drivers caught in police crackdown on speeding

Police carried out speed checks in south Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Couple’s disgust at stay in dirty Norfolk hotel

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community’s sadness after woman in 80s dies after being struck by van

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

New tearoom opens at country park

Hetty'’s tearoom has opened in Holt Country Park.Picture: NNDC

Plans for new indoor swimming pool given the the go-ahead

Plans have been approved for a new indoor swimming pool on Turbine Way in Swaffham. Picture: Google

Three months of roadworks on Norwich NDR due to need for £120,000 repairs

More repair work is needed on the Norwich NDR. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists