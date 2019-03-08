Lotus new all electric 'hypercar' assembled in Norfolk to be unveiled next month

The image of the new supercar. Pic: Lotus

The Lotus Type 130 'hypercar' will be unveiled at an exclusive event in London on July 16, it was revealed today.

Lotus has confirmed that it will unveil the hypercar - which is being assembled in Norfolk - at an exclusive event in London. It's the brand's first all-new model in over a decade and signals the firm's 'rebirth' under Chinese auto giant Geely.

The Norfolk-based firm has confirmed the Type 130 received several hundred 'expressions of interest' from potential customers following the announcement of the project at the Shanghai Motor Show earlier in the year, as previously reported by this newspaper.

It is believed production will be limited to 130 units, all of which will be assembled in Norfolk.

To mark this latest announcement, Lotus apparently released a teaser promotional video.

Other than one side-profile image, little else has been revealed about how the car will look.

Its design is being led by Russell Carr, who has been at Hethel since 2010, while engineer Gavan Kershaw, who has over three decades of experience at Lotus, has been appointed 'director of attributes.'

Chief executive Phil Popham recently said: "Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history.

"It's a statement of intent: electric is part of the strategy going forward. For Lotus it has to be all about the driving experience - and electric will drive the value of every car we make."

The car company also launched its latest brand new motorsport entry in Shanghai recently, the Evora GT4 Concept, which was developed and prepared in Hethel.

Mr Popham said: "Lotus as a brand was born from the thrill of competition, and the Evora GT4 Concept will continue that legacy while opening up a new chapter in our racing experience. All of our cars retain motorsport within their DNA, and almost every road car in the company's history has raced successfully at some point."