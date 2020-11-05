New discount store opens up in Norwich in lockdown creating 88 new jobs

Home Bargains is opening a new store in Norwich in lockdown. Pic: supplied Archant

Chain discount store Home Bargains, with outlets across Norfolk and Waveney, has invested £1 million into opening another shop in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Home Bargains is opening a new store in Norwich in lockdown. Pic: supplied Home Bargains is opening a new store in Norwich in lockdown. Pic: supplied

The new store opens in the Hall Road retail park at 8am on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Home Bargains stores are staying open during the lockdown, considered essential because they sell food and household goods. Stores are currently in Drayton Road, Norwich, Thetford, King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth and in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

MORE: Can you buy a real Christmas tree in lockdown?

It comes as many retailers are either closed temporarily because of Covid or having to shut their doors permanently.

You may also want to watch:

The new store will see 88 new jobs created including 78 sales assistants, five head of sales positions and five senior management roles.

It will also be donating £2,000 to the Benjamin Foundation which helps children, young people and families in Norfolk and Suffolk to deal with challenges such as homelessness. The charity helps offer emotional support too as well as activities.

The new Norwich store will join more than 500 outlets across the UK with the chain opening approximately 50 stores a year.

Lauren Philpotts, the new Norwich store manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new store in Norwich this Saturday and look forward to welcoming customers through its doors.

“Having worked for Home Bargains for close to five years, I can honestly say opening the new Hall Road Retail Park store is one of the highlights of my career and I’m so excited for people to see all the amazing things we have on offer in store.”

The 20,000 sqft store is adjacent to Aldiss, Pets at Home, Hughes Electrical and Aldi and will offer shoppers a range of products including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Ms Philpotts added: “Hall Road Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”