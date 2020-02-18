Search

See what transformation of derelict pub site will look like

PUBLISHED: 09:29 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 18 February 2020

How the new Ferry Boat Inn scheme will look. Pic: Lanpro

How the new Ferry Boat Inn scheme will look. Pic: Lanpro

More details about the development of Norwich's historic Ferry Boat Inn have emerged - including the fact an old road will be reinstated.

The former Ferry Boat in King Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe former Ferry Boat in King Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The development of the old pub, once a renowned live music venue but empty for a decade, will include 41 new homes adjacent to the River Wensum.

The 200-year-old inn, Grade II listed, will be retained under the proposals and subdivided into flats but developers have been given permission to demolish some listed structures.

MORE: Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Flashback: The Ferry Boat public house when it was still open in 2002. Pic: Archant Library.Flashback: The Ferry Boat public house when it was still open in 2002. Pic: Archant Library.

Ian Douglass, head of planning at Norwich-based Lanpro, the firm instructed by the owners of the site to create a vision for the development and gain planning permission, said: "The scheme design includes a six-storey wharf building fronting the river Wensum and a five storey corner building.

"This will mark the gateway between the riverside walk and the city centre conservation area."

A historic section of public roadway linking King Street with the River Wensum frontage will also be re-instated through the site, as part of the proposals.

An old photo of the Ferry Boat, when it was the Steam Packet, taken from Riverside road looking at the rear of the pub. Pic: Archant libraryAn old photo of the Ferry Boat, when it was the Steam Packet, taken from Riverside road looking at the rear of the pub. Pic: Archant library

An artist's impression shows a complex situated around a green space with people walking through and with seated areas.

The development was given the go ahead last week by the council after Mr Douglasss was called to a council meeting to respond to concerns. Only one councillor objected in the end to the scheme.

It comes after the site has fallen into disrepair over the past 10 years since its closure.

In 2016, Norwich City Council gave permission for redevelopment of the property and its surroundings.

The Ferry Boat is thought to date to 1822, when it is beieved to have been called the Horse Packet.

It was known as the Steam Barge by 1830, and in 1867 its name was changed to the Steam Packet.

It was first known as the Ferry Boat in 1925. In the mid 1970s a second bar was opened in a converted boat shed at the rear of the pub.

The site was sold in 2010 but put back on the market in 2013 and sold again in June 2014 for more than £500,000.

The owners, Ferry Boat Developments, are based in Cheltenham.

