Norwich's new Porsche centre to create 25 new jobs

PUBLISHED: 09:40 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 18 April 2019

A CGI image of how the new Porsche centre in Norwich will look. Pic: Porsche Norwich.

A CGI image of how the new Porsche centre in Norwich will look. Pic: Porsche Norwich.

The new 27,200 sqft centre was granted planning permission last summer on land off Hall Road, close to the B&Q store.

Porsche owners are getting a new centre in Norwich opening in spring, 2020. Pic: Porsche Norwich.Porsche owners are getting a new centre in Norwich opening in spring, 2020. Pic: Porsche Norwich.

It's the brainchild of businessman Graham Dacre who made his fortune in cars and it will be run by his son, Russ, who's been in charge of a Porsche centre in Kent and wants to bring the concept to Norwich.

Russ Dacre, MBE, said: “The development is good news for Norwich, and Porsche owners and enthusiasts alike. The new Porsche Centre Norwich will be more than a point of sale. Effectively, it will be a window into the world of the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer, a company that has fascinated car enthusiasts for 71 years since 1948.”

The new centre will feature space to display 17 new and Porsche-approved pre-owned cars inside, plus a dedicated vehicle handover area as well as eight workshop bays, an MOT bay and two 'direct dialogue' bays, designed to support on the spot diagnosis of problems.

Charging points will be available for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Customers will be able to enjoy a variety of other facilities including a 'specification lounge' which will allow visitors to experience the multitude of features of cars, and a café bar and hospitality area. Currently the nearest Porsche centre for people in Norfolk is in Colchester or Cambridge.

Graham Dacre bought a BMW car dealership in 1992 which grew into the Lind Group. He sold the group to Inchcape for more than £100m in 2006, with the exception of the Porsche centre in Kent.

Conditions in the granting of planning permission included that no servicing or repair of vehicles will take place before 7am or after 7pm Monday to Saturdays and not at all on Sundays.

The Porsche brand began in 1948 when the first vehicle to carry its name was built although the company dates to 1931 when founder Ferdinand Porsche started his engineering office. Its headquarters are now in Stuttgart, owned by Volkswagen.

