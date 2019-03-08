New dessert parlour opens with Cadbury Creme Egg flavoured milkshakes and waffles

A 'Unicorn' dish with marshmallows, bubble gum and raspberry sauce, strawberry ice-cream and a wafer. Pic: Delightful Desserts.

Sweet treats made from Cadbury Creme Eggs are on offer for one month only at a new dessert parlour just opened in Norwich’s Castle Mall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cadbury's Creme Egg hot chocolate at Delightful Desserts newly opened in Castle Mall. Pic: Delightful Desserts. The Cadbury's Creme Egg hot chocolate at Delightful Desserts newly opened in Castle Mall. Pic: Delightful Desserts.

Delightful Desserts has opened in time to offer its Easter menu which includes many items using Cadbury Creme Eggs including hot cookie dough and hot chocolate. Other items include waffles, crepes and more than 40 flavours of ice cream.

MORE: Youngsters need to know ‘chicken nuggets don’t grow on trees,’ says farmer

The dessert parlour, on Level 2 next to BB’s, is the 21st Delightful Desserts to open in the UK and the first in East Anglia, creating 15 new jobs.

Baz Kooner, CEO at Delightful Desserts, said: “We are extremely excited about opening our first store in East Anglia in this particular location. We are certain the store will be a great success with the people of Norwich indulging in our large range of Delightful Desserts. We are confident that this store will be the first of many in this area.”

The Cadbury's Creme Egg milkshake with a Creme Egg and vanilla ice cream. Pic: Delightful Desserts. The Cadbury's Creme Egg milkshake with a Creme Egg and vanilla ice cream. Pic: Delightful Desserts.

The parlour also offers ‘Great British puds’ including gluten free apple and blackberry crumble, ‘luxury bubblegum cake’ bright blue, ‘extra indulgent Oreo Bash pie’ which is ‘an Oreo lovers dream with white and milk chocolate cream, oreo cookie chunks and drizzled with dark and milk chocolate.’

Crepes include children’s ones including ‘Smartie pants’ with Smarties, Belgian chocolate and chocolate ice cream and a ‘unicorn crepe’ with soft marshmallows, bubblegum and raspberry syrup with strawberry ice cream. But it also offers more healthy alternatives – fruit platters with strawberries, bananas, raspberries and blueberries with a pot of warm chocolate dipping sauce.