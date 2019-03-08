Port wins new raw materials trade

Operations supervisor Simon Stafford Allen (left) and Ben Hunt securing bags of Vermiculite for Palabora, at ABP Port of King's Lynn

An East Anglian port is celebrating a new contract to import building materials.

King's Lynn handles agribulks, forest products and steel

The Port of King's Lynn has won business from crude vermiculite distributor company Palabora Europe by investing in a £30,000 bagging plant.

Palabora supplies vermiculite to a range of UK customers who use the material in fire protection, plasters, renders and lightweight concretes in the construction industry.

Its commercial director Richard Knight said: "As our product is shipped to the UK via Belgium, we were looking for a suitable location on the East Coast capable of providing us with space to meet current demand and future business growth.

"We chose the Port of King's Lynn because of its proximity to our customer base in the Midlands, its focus on quality, safety and compliance and the extensive services it provides, which include everything from product handling and storage to bagging and distribution."

Kim Kennedy, Associated British Ports' King's Lynn port manager, said: "We are delighted to welcome Palabora as a new customer in King's Lynn and look forward to providing them with the best location for their thriving business operations.

"We invested in the new bagging plant at the port to ensure we can provide a full turnkey solution to our customers.

"Together with the ABP's other two East Anglian ports of Lowestoft and Ipswich, King's Lynn plays a vital role in supporting the regional economy and local jobs and we look forward to continuing to do so in future."

Historically, the Port of King's Lynn has represented a strong link in the trade routes of the Hanseatic League from the 12th to 17th Centuries and has played a vital role in fuelling the region's economic prosperity.

This year marks a special anniverasary for the Port of King's Lynn as it celebrates 150 years since the building of Alexandra Dock in 1869.