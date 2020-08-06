Costa Coffee to open new branch in train station

Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Costa Coffee is set to open a new shop inside a railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coffee giant has confirmed it will open a store in Norwich Station in November.

You may also want to watch:

It comes as it has submitted a listing buildings consent application to Norwich City Council to transform the current space into a coffee shop

It will be the seventh Costa Coffee in Norwich, which has stores on London Street, Prince of Wales Road, intu Chapelfield, Hay Hill, Riverside Retail Park and at the Odeon Cinema in Riverside.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We’re excited to confirm the opening of a brand new Costa Coffee store in Norwich Station which will be coming mid-November 2020.

“We look forward to being an active member of the local community and serving customers a perfectly handcrafted cup of coffee.”