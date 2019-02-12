Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Coffee shop with focus on Swedish café culture to open in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:28 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 07 March 2019

Mark Lawrence, who will be opening Fika in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Mark Lawrence, who will be opening Fika in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

A coffee shop with a Swedish focus on friendship and taking time out for a hot drink is due to open in the city centre.

Mark Lawrence, who will be opening Fika in Norwich. Photo: Lauren CopeMark Lawrence, who will be opening Fika in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Fika, on Wensum Street, will open in the next two weeks in the former home of Artel and The Window Coffee Shop.

It will be run by Norwich-born and bred Mark Lawrence, 44, who embarked on the venture after a major change in direction.

“Like a lot of people I did a job for a long time which didn’t offer me anything other than a pay cheque,” he said. “Twenty-three years doing something because I knew I had to do something.

“But various circumstances in my life came together and I left my job, took some time to spend with my family and it completely changed my outlook on life, and I started to think that I could do more.”

MORE: Coffee shop and Australian brunch spot to open new Norwich site

But to make sure the dream could become a reality, he first studied at the London School of Coffee, and worked closely with successful coffee shops in Norwich, including the teams at Kofra, Ancestors and Artel.

“I love coffee, I love coffee shops and the social aspect they give people,” he said, “but I needed to know whether I would actually enjoy doing it.

“After that, it became a case of what is the next step? The plan wasn’t always to open up somewhere, but this became available and it was the right place at the right time.”

Mr Lawrence was a regular at the shop when it was both Artel and the Window.

“This space works fantastically for coffee,” he said, “and I think there is still a desire from people to have a coffee shop in this space.”

But he said he wanted to do something different, and create something which was “individual and unique”.

MORE: Norwich’s smallest coffee shop to close

In doing so, he hopes to take away some of the barriers that put people off visiting cafés, including long, unwieldy menus and a sense of intimidation over ordering.

Instead, his concise menu will be made up of pastries from Maggie’s Pastry and six drink choices - three white, three black - and he wants the focus to be on warmth, and a Swedish way of life.

“I really just want people to feel welcome,” he said.

“I have got close friends who are Swedish and that’s where I first came across Fika - it doesn’t have a direct translation but it has a general meaning of taking time out of the day to have a hot drink and socialise with friends.”

• For more information, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher

‘Sweet and loving’ cat with a tough past overlooked at rescue centre while others find homes

Braveheart the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

TEAM NEWS: Triple injury boost for Canaries ahead of Swansea City test

Todd Cantwell has trained this week after a quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure

Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists