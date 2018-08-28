Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Travel firm launches new coach company

PUBLISHED: 09:34 30 January 2019

Simon Spencer, Alison Fenton and Ian Colman, the team at Norwich's newest coach companies. Pic: submitted

Simon Spencer, Alison Fenton and Ian Colman, the team at Norwich's newest coach companies. Pic: submitted

It’s all aboard as Norwich’s newest coach company takes to the road after the success and growth of local day-trip firm IC Travel.

A new company ICT Coaches Ltd has now been formed with a new 53 seater executive coach up and running after the success and growth of sister firm IC Travel.

MORE: Fancy flying over your home without even leaving the ground?

IC Travel managing director Ian Colman MBE said he was delighted that the new company had finally commenced operating.

“With increasing business and the new environmental regulations coming in to force this year in London we decided that the best option was to acquire a new ‘Euro 6’ executive coach. In recent months we have seen several local coach operators close and this gives us an opportunity to help fill the market with a new modern vehicle,” he said.

The new coach provides added extras such as USB charging ports at each seat. Whilst the company has the one vehicle at this stage, it is planned to add 33 seat and 16 seat vehicles.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Missing man found by police

Missing man Martin Porter has been found by police. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Open day to discuss objections to major development in West Norfolk.

The Rectory Lane turning off the busy A10. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists