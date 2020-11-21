Search

Town’s new £500,000 supermarket opens - creating 19 jobs

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 21 November 2020

The store has supported Shop Reepham with funding with brand new canvas bags with a map to independent stores across the town. Picture: Co-op

Archant

Central England Co-op has officially opened its new Norfolk store - creating 19 new jobs.

Store Manager Brad Tuckfield (centre) donated two trolleys worth of food and essentials to Cromer Food Bank to mark the launch.. Picture: Co-opStore Manager Brad Tuckfield (centre) donated two trolleys worth of food and essentials to Cromer Food Bank to mark the launch.. Picture: Co-op

The supermarket chain has invested more than £500,000 in opening a new corner shop in Reepham.

The store offers features such as self-scan till points, bicycle repair station and a phone charging area.

Store manager Brad Tuckfield marked the launch by making a special donation of Christmas treats and essentials to the store’s food bank collection point.

He said they were proud to launch their “fantastic” new store and be on hand to support the community during these uncertain times.

Inside the new Central England Co-op store in Reepham. Picture: Co-opInside the new Central England Co-op store in Reepham. Picture: Co-op

Mr Tuckfield said: “It is great to finally open our doors to the local community as the team have been desperate to support our neighbours and ensure they can access food and essentials during the pandemic.

“All of us here at the new store are proud to be part of such a great community in Reepham so we are delighted to be able to be supporting organisations like Cromer Food Bank, Shop Reepham and Norfolk Cradle.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their patience. It has been long-awaited, but hopefully everyone will enjoy the store as much as we do.”

A food bank collection point has been installed to support the Cromer Food Bank as it continues to manage the increased demand caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

It will also take donations from the Christmas Toybox Appeal, which continues in store until December 9 which is urging customers and members to donate new, unwrapped toys and games which will be distributed to families in need this Christmas.

The Co-op’s Eastern Membership and Community Council also awarded a grant of £1,000 to Shop Reepham to help them produce 500 special canvas bags with a map and list of independent stores in the town to show its support for the retail community.

The retailer was particularly happy to back the project as £1 from each bag bought will go towards the replanting of trees in the village.

The Reepham Co-operative food store is open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

