Long queues as new Burger King opens on retail park

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A new fast-food restaurant has opened its doors on a popular retail park – with 25 new jobs being created.

The first Burger King restaurant to open its doors in Lowestoft has seen a brand-new drive-through outlet unveiled on the North Quay Retail Park on Monday, October 26.

With early morning reports of long queues forming around the retail park as Lowestoft becomes the latest home of the Whopper, a spokesman for Burger King said that the new restaurant was creating “25 new job roles in the local area.”

The development has been in process for almost a year with demolition work starting last November on two former retail units at the retail park on Peto Way.

Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Lowestoft love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.

“Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

To share the excitement of the opening with hungry locals, 1,000 free Whoppers are up for grabs – limited to 200 per day – for a week starting from Monday, October 26.

Customers will be able to claim their free Whopper via the Burger King app via Google Play or the App Store.

To claim yours, just download the Burger King app, visit the new restaurant, and show the voucher on the app titled ‘Lowestoft only: Opening special’ for your free Whopper.

The new Lowestoft restaurant showcases the firm’s updated, modern restaurant design roll out.

A number of procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers, following detailed operational testing.

These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and training for all Burger King staff.

The opening comes almost three-and-a-half years after work was stopped on the site of the first proposed Burger King drive-through restaurant in Lowestoft.

Work to develop the fast food restaurant had previously begun in late 2016 on the site of the historic Coopers biscuit factory, off Jubilee Way in Lowestoft, before stopping in May 2017 after the franchisee due to be managing the site went into administration.