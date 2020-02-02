New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant 'everyone's favourite' again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

A new boss of Norwich's diner Zaks pledged to return it to its former glory after hundreds of people took to social media to request old favourite meals.

Ian Hacon. Pic: Archant Ian Hacon. Pic: Archant

Ian Hacon took to social media to say: "It's {Zaks) so many people's favourite, and full of memories. That's why we have a big responsibility to do things right."

Hundreds of people have taken to social media asking for their favourite meals from past menus to be brought back following the news of the sale to businessmen Ian Hacon and Chris Carr.

Mr Hacon took to LinkedIn to say: 'It's a big responsibility but we are committed to being everyone's favourite.'

Zaks, Mousehold. Pic: Zaks Zaks, Mousehold. Pic: Zaks

Popular requests have been for short ribs, half a chicken and maple sauce for the baby rack of ribs.

Zaks has been operating since 1976 when local musician and entrepreneur Harvey Platt started serving up foil wrapped burgers from a van. It now has three restaurants in Norwich and the business has been sold to Mr Carr and Mr Hacon who both jointly ran it previously. It was sold for an undisclosed sum to their firm Neighbourhood Dining Limited.

The sale has sparked a barrage of requests from diners for old favourite meals with many people noting they didn't like the new menu, introduced last June, as much.

Although it's too early for any new changes to be announced, Mr Hacon took to social media to say they were listening to requests. And, also spearheading his physical and spiritual well-being initiative Energise.me, he hinted he was hoping to bring the two businesses together. He said on LinkedIn: 'I'm super excited to announce Chris Carr and I completed on the purchase of Zaks in a very friendly sale from our former employees Blue Sky Leisure.

"Chris will be heading the business on a full-time basis with me supporting him part-time, whilst I also continue the Energise.me journey. I'll personally be looking at synergy between the two and look forward to helping the brand help the diners of Norwich make the right food choices."

Some vegan diners asked Mr Hacon to introduce more meat free options. One person commented on LinkedIn: 'Before I was vegan I used to love getting a double stack BBQ burger at Zaks, and all you really need to do is put in a great plant-based patty, a slice of vegan cheese and cover it with BBQ sauce with a healthy portion of curly fries and I'll be there every month.'