New bistro selling charcuterie plates could open in Norwich

The former Unknown Coffee, which looks set to become The Corkscrew. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

A new Norwich bistro selling charcuterie plates looks set to open - and has lodged a bid to serve wine with its food.

A premises licence application has been lodged with Norwich City Council by applicant Samuel Beggi for new eatery The Corkscrew.

It would be based at 60 to 62 St Benedicts Street, which has been home to coffee shops The Boho, The Kitten's Got Cream and, most recently, Unknown Coffee, which closed on Christmas Eve.

According to the application, if the licence was approved it would come into force on March 1 and would apply during the business' opening hours, from 10am to 10pm Mondays to Thursdays and 10am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It says: "The premises can hold up to 30 [people] maximum. It is a small bistro and I would like to be able to sell wine to accompany the plates I am offering, which are sharing plates such as charcuteries (hams and cheese) or similar cold dishes."

A listing for the lease was posted online at the end of December after the closure of Unknown Coffee.

The building is near the Tipsy Vegan and The Plough.

We have attempted to speak to the business owner.

