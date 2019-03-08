Search

Norwich bars decorated for Instagram with flowers and selfie mirrors

PUBLISHED: 17:38 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 15 July 2019

Striking a pose at Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House

Striking a pose at Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House

Bosses in Norwich are creating new restaurants and bars adorned with flowers and painted in pastel shades designed for people to post on social media.

The flower swing at Cecilia's for the perfect selfie pose. Pic: Cecilia'sThe flower swing at Cecilia's for the perfect selfie pose. Pic: Cecilia's

Flower swings and selfie mirrors are being put in bars specially decorated by interior designers. And colourful cocktails like an Aperol spritz or watermelon sharer for two are being added to the menu so that revellers really can strike the perfect pose for Instagram or Facebook.

The new Cecilia's cocktail bar in Norwich. Pic: Cecilia'sThe new Cecilia's cocktail bar in Norwich. Pic: Cecilia's

The latest such venue, Cecilia's cocktail bar on Upper King Street, has been converted from space within Bar 11 although with different management. It's decorated on a pink theme with floral swings - seats with ropes entwined with faux flowers - and a large selfie mirror adorned with flowers above. Drinks are to match with 'tasty tequilas' in strawberry, raspberry, passion fruit or peach or pink sambuca and tequila rose.

One party-goer posted on Cecilia's Facebook page: "I could not recommend Cecilia's enough. We hired it from 2.30pm onwards for a hen party and it was outstanding. The decor, the ladies behind the bar, the cocktails, literally everything was faultless." Another posted: "The most beautiful decor, will definitely be returning."

A spokesman for Cecilia's said: "We are marketing Cecilia's as a bit of a mystery world, it is an entirely new, separate venture to Bar 11 with no connection. So far, it's been a big success."

Erpingham House, 22, Tombland, has also transformed a period building into the perfect 'Instagrammable' destination with a floral entrance and interiors using pinks and other pastel colours as well as a flower wall ideal for selfies, all created by Berrys & Grey interior designer Nicole Pugh.

The selfie mirror at Cecilia's proving a big hit. Pic: Cecilia's.The selfie mirror at Cecilia's proving a big hit. Pic: Cecilia's.

Erpingham House offers a menu which is completely plant-based and mostly gluten-free. Loui Blake, who runs it, said: "Baby showers have been particularly popular, we've done a lot recently because the food we offer is ideal for someone who's pregnant and it's a growing market," Then there's a complete pink coloured lounge at the recently renovated Boudicca Hotel, just outside Norwich, sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne and being marketed for wedding planning.

The new Cecilia's in Norwich. Pic: Cecilia'sThe new Cecilia's in Norwich. Pic: Cecilia's

Cecilia's in Norwich. Pic: Cecilia'sCecilia's in Norwich. Pic: Cecilia's

Loui Blake who runs Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham HouseLoui Blake who runs Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House

Erpingham House in Norwich. Pic: Erpingham HouseErpingham House in Norwich. Pic: Erpingham House

Even the coffee is pink at Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham HouseEven the coffee is pink at Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House

Erpingham House has the perfect entrance for selfies. Pic: Erpingham HouseErpingham House has the perfect entrance for selfies. Pic: Erpingham House

Erpingham House with the pink floral entrance display. Pic: Erpingham HouseErpingham House with the pink floral entrance display. Pic: Erpingham House

