Are you feline brave? New attraction at Banham Zoo gets you up close to the big cats
PUBLISHED: 06:21 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:21 13 August 2020
Archant
Visitors to Norfolk’s Banham Zoo found several animals on the loose – made from thousands of toy building bricks.
After the success of an event at Christmas when models from the animated film The Snowman were on show, a new collection of life-size big cats, all made from thousands of toy bricks, has just opened for the month of August.
MORE: ‘It’s been a wonderful journey’: Owners of Vanilla fashion store start closing down sale early
The Brick Live cats include a reaistic looking lion and one with its family, a tiger and cubs playing, a black panther and a leopard. In fact the figures were so life-like, many people were taking selfies next to them and posting on social media.
And the display seemed to have gone down really well with nearly 100 people leaving comments on the zoo’s Facebook page to say how good they were.
One visitor said: ‘Spent the day at the zoo on Monday. The big cat models are amazing. So good to see them.’ Another: ‘Visited yesterday. Amazing especially how many hours went into making them.’ And another: ‘We came yesterday and loved them all. The lion family was one of our favourites.
In fact one visitor Liz Warner tried her own hand at making a lion out of lego and posted the result saying: ‘We liked it so much we thought we would have a go, not as big or good as the ones at the zoo though.’
Banham Zoo, with plenty of real animals, reopened after closing because of coronavirus last month after announcing a ‘survival business plan’ cutting 70 jobs.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.