Big recruitment drive in Norfolk and Suffolk for trainee engineers

New trainee engineering jobs working for telecommunications division Openreach are available in Norfolk and Suffolk along with 3000 across the UK. Pic: submitted.

More than 125 new apprentice engineering jobs are being created in Norfolk and Suffolk as part of a drive to deliver ‘full fibre’ broadband to millions of homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 395 trainee engineers will be hired across the East of England, including 51 in Norfolk and 76 in Suffolk, as part of a huge recruitment drive creating 3,000 new jobs across the UK.

The new roles by telecommunications division Openreach will see trainees join the country’s largest team of telecoms experts working to expand, upgrade, maintain and install services over its national broadband network.

MORE: Norwich solicitors announce charity of the year

The new recruits are to deliver the company’s ‘Fibre First’ programme, which is bringing faster, more reliable and future proof Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) technology to millions of front doors.

This brings the total number of towns, cities and boroughs at the forefront of the FTTP build to 25, with the company on track to deliver its commitment of reaching three million homes and businesses with ‘full fibre’ broadband by the end of 2020.

Openreach chief executive Clive Selley said: “Openreach is ambitious for the UK and is determined to build full fibre as quickly as possible to ensure the country has a reliable broadband network capable of supporting future data-hungry services and applications essential for boosting productivity and sustaining our position as a leading digital economy.

“We’re making great progress towards reaching our target of upgrading three million homes and businesses to full fibre by the end of 2020 – reaching another 13,000 premises per week – and these new East of England recruits will play a crucial role in that programme.”

Carl Sproston, Openreach’s partnership director for the East of England, said: “We want people from all walks of life to apply for roles at Openreach, to build a diverse workforce that reflects the hugely diverse communities we serve. “Last year we successfully recruited more women than ever before – and this year we want to go even further.

“Becoming an engineer can be an incredibly rewarding career, and we’re constantly improving our training and recruitment programmes.”

For the first time, Openreach also plans to publish details on its website detailing its build plans for the next 12 months, including the total number of exchange areas to be reached in each location.

To find out more see www.openreach.co.uk/careers