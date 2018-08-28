New Anglia LEP partnership sees 700 businesses improve workforce skills

Home manager Gaynor with a patient.

Support workers in a Hunstanton care home have been working in partnership with the New Anglia LEP and employment specialist Seetec to gain a deeper understanding of working with residents with dementia.

Care staff at Somerset Villa received the specialist training through a Skills Support programme free of charge.

Care home manager Gaynor Rawstron said: “We have 13 residents with different stages of dementia and I felt the training would help the staff to learn how better to support each individual’s needs.

“The residents have benefited because of the staff’s increased knowledge and understanding of why they react the way they do. Because they’re more stimulated and happier, this has reduced their anxiety and challenging behaviour.”

Co-funded by the European Social Fund, the partnership between the LEP and Seetec has enabled more than 700 businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk to develop the skills of their workforce using training providers with relevant sector expertise.

Funding for the programme continues until March 2019 and businesses interested in developing their staff should email Seetec on enquiries.ess@seetec.co.uk.