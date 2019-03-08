Search

Jobs, apprentices, and businesses created thanks to £230,000 boost for Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:16 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 05 April 2019

The LEP has put £230,000 of funding into offshore and the visitor economy. Photo: Alan O'Neill/CHPV

CHPV Offshore Energy Media Services

Three pitches in East Anglia have won a chunk of funding totalling £230,000 to boost the visitor economy and offshore energy sector.

The New Anglia LEP awarded the highest sum of £110,000 to Visit East of England, for its project aimed at growing the economy of the region all year round.

The money, which is a boost towards its £180,000 total, will go towards creating an online booking service and itineray planner to direct tourists to hotspots 365 days a year, depending on their preferences.

Visit East of England is hoping the campaign will bring in an additional £1m in revenue every year, as well as creating four new jobs.

Another chunk of £98,000 was awarded to the Great Yarmouth Borough Council to establish the Norfolk and Suffolk Offshore Wine Programme.

The overall project will cost around £300,000, with the aim of creating a campaign to put Norfolk and Suffolk as the world leader in offshore wind.

The aim is to get the region under the noses of government contractors, as well as winning international contracts.

It is thought the project will create 24 new businesses.

The Norfolk County Council was also awarded £22,000 towards a £59,000 project to build up the East of England’s supply chain capacity in the offshore industry.

The council is working with offshore energy company Vattenfall and the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce to alert SMEs to contracts and help them bid for them.

The project should create 15 jobs, as well as 47 learners and 40 apprenticeships.

Doug Field, chairman of the New Anglia LEP, commented on the funds awarded out of the Innovative Growth Fund: “we set out clear ambitions for the fund to help deliver the aims of the Norfolk and Suffolk Economic Strategy and supercharge economic growth in our two counties.

“These projects have matched our ambition, each with a strong business case and the potential to create new opportunities for growth in two of our key industry sectors.”

He added: “Each of these projects will work across boundaries, between public and private and industry sectors and geographical areas to maximise impact, benefit more businesses and create more jobs.”

