Search

Advanced search

New adventure game called Spy Missions to open in Norwich's Castle Quarter

PUBLISHED: 16:40 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 20 February 2020

The new Spy Missions is opening in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Pic: submitted

The new Spy Missions is opening in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Pic: submitted

A new adventure venue themed around a battle cruiser that's fallen into enemy hands is opening in Castle Quarter.

The second leisure firm to be announced this month going in the venue is called Spy Missions, which involves climbing through tunnels and dodging lasers. Although mainly aimed for six-13 year-olds, the activity can be also tailored for adults too.

It is themed around a ship which has been seized by an enemy agent - you have to beat his evil plan and save the ship before a 'missile' launches.

MORE: 'Tenant has hijacked our house': Couple in Booking.com battle

Spy Missions is the brainchild of founder and MD Bob Richardson, who invented the game around his own home for his children. It will be the seventh centre around the UK, the nearest being in Cambridge.

Each visit to Spy Missions is different as the route through the ship is constantly changed and different tasks are set to slow evil 'Agent Malice' down.

Mr Richardson said: "The Spy Missions concept is based on the puzzles I used to invent for my children, Matt and Josh, based around our home and then out into the countryside. Our new venue in Castle Quarter will be our seventh centre and we are very excited to be coming to Norwich."

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: "We are very excited about the opening of Spy Missions, coming, as it does, hot on the heels of Boom: Battle Bar, which opens its doors on Good Friday as well as Superbowl UK and Pure Gym, both of which started trading last year.

"Spy Missions is going to a fantastic draw for children's parties during the day and lots of team building and parties for adults in the evenings. It will be fantastic and further strengthen Castle Quarter's attraction as a leisure destination in the heart of Norwich. Footfall is on the increase and Spy Mission's arrival will help us continue to increase the numbers of our visitors for the benefit of all our retailers, restaurants and leisure outlets."

Spy Missions is due to open in early April.

Earlier this month it was announced that Boom: Battle Bar, a new game complex would open in April in the large unit once occupied by the post office.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘Ridiculed’ woman sexually assaulted taxi driver on coastal trip

Kandy Rowland admitted sexually assaulting a man. PHOTO: James Bass

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Forget Brexit, we need Nexit’: Inside the movement to get Norfolk out of the UK

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk’s independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

Mark Armstrong: How a difficult situation was well handled to ensure the Valentine’s 10K went ahead

Action from the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Keeping Farke out of the clutches of Champions League clubs is the next task for City

Daniel Farke on his first day in the job at Norwich City in 2017 alongside sporting director Stuart Webber Picture: Denise Bradley/Archant

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Car belonging to missing man discovered in search as police fears grow

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24