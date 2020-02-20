New adventure game called Spy Missions to open in Norwich's Castle Quarter

The new Spy Missions is opening in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Pic: submitted

A new adventure venue themed around a battle cruiser that's fallen into enemy hands is opening in Castle Quarter.

The second leisure firm to be announced this month going in the venue is called Spy Missions, which involves climbing through tunnels and dodging lasers. Although mainly aimed for six-13 year-olds, the activity can be also tailored for adults too.

It is themed around a ship which has been seized by an enemy agent - you have to beat his evil plan and save the ship before a 'missile' launches.

Spy Missions is the brainchild of founder and MD Bob Richardson, who invented the game around his own home for his children. It will be the seventh centre around the UK, the nearest being in Cambridge.

Each visit to Spy Missions is different as the route through the ship is constantly changed and different tasks are set to slow evil 'Agent Malice' down.

Mr Richardson said: "The Spy Missions concept is based on the puzzles I used to invent for my children, Matt and Josh, based around our home and then out into the countryside. Our new venue in Castle Quarter will be our seventh centre and we are very excited to be coming to Norwich."

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: "We are very excited about the opening of Spy Missions, coming, as it does, hot on the heels of Boom: Battle Bar, which opens its doors on Good Friday as well as Superbowl UK and Pure Gym, both of which started trading last year.

"Spy Missions is going to a fantastic draw for children's parties during the day and lots of team building and parties for adults in the evenings. It will be fantastic and further strengthen Castle Quarter's attraction as a leisure destination in the heart of Norwich. Footfall is on the increase and Spy Mission's arrival will help us continue to increase the numbers of our visitors for the benefit of all our retailers, restaurants and leisure outlets."

Spy Missions is due to open in early April.

Earlier this month it was announced that Boom: Battle Bar, a new game complex would open in April in the large unit once occupied by the post office.

