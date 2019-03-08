New £650,000 Co-op store opens at former pub site

Pinewood Avenue Store Manager Paul Baldwin is joined by schoolchildren from Westwood Primary School to cut the ribbon on the brand new food store. Picture: Co-op Archant

A new £650,000 food store has opened its doors at the site of a former pub.

The children from Westwood Primary School check out the artwork they produced. Picture: Co-op The children from Westwood Primary School check out the artwork they produced. Picture: Co-op

Central England Co-operative opened its new store in Lowestoft on Friday, November 8 with an investment of more than £650,000 in the area.

The food store, which is based in Pinewood Avenue, opened its doors after the closure of the neighbouring Westwood Avenue store.

Sam, from Lowestoft Foodbank, which will have a collection point at the new store, is presented with vouchers from Store Manager Paul Baldwin to mark the launch. Picture: Co-op Sam, from Lowestoft Foodbank, which will have a collection point at the new store, is presented with vouchers from Store Manager Paul Baldwin to mark the launch. Picture: Co-op

However, all colleagues have relocated to the brand new, bigger and more modern site which they said "offers a greater range of products to customers and members".

To mark the opening, Co-op staff members were joined by children and staff from the nearby Westwood Primary School to cut the ribbon and declare the new store open.

The school youngsters also produced a special piece of artwork with the theme 'What we love about Lowestoft', which is featured on the outside of the new store giving the children the chance to see their work every time they visit.

Store Manager Paul Baldwin said: "It was fantastic to be able to welcome Westwood Primary School to be our guests of honour at the opening of our brand new store and to see their fantastic artwork recreated on the store.

"All of us here at the Pinewood Avenue store are proud to be part of such a great community in Lowestoft and are delighted to welcome everyone to come and enjoy our new store.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their patience and understanding following the relocation, but hopefully everyone will enjoy the brand new store as much as we do."

Hannah Gee, Arts Subject Lead at Westwood Primary School, said: "We were delighted to be asked to cut the ribbon on the new Central England Co-op store in Lowestoft and were really thrilled that the children were asked to produce artwork to be part of the design.

"The children had a great time completing the project and produced some fantastic work celebrating their hometown.

"They have been so excited to come down and see their work proudly displayed and to officially open the store."

The new store offers a wide range of products along with a free water refill station, as well as Lottery, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency, customer toilets, customer seating areas inside and outside the store, a lifesaving defibrillator, a free car park and a free cash machine.

Customers can also support worthy causes as a specialist collection point has been installed for Lowestoft Food Bank, who were presented with £25 in vouchers by the store manager to celebrate the launch.