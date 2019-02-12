Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

PUBLISHED: 12:04 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 13 February 2019

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Cinemas in Norwich are battling to the bottom as the city’s largest entertainers slash ticket prices in an attempt to compete with streaming services like Netflix.

Odeon in Norwich has axed ticket prices by nearly a half – putting tickets at just over £5. Vue has also responded by offering adult tickets for as little as £4.99 for the past year.

The news comes just a few weeks after Hollywood Cinemas announced it had collapsed and was shutting its outlets in Norwich, Dereham and Great Yarmouth with immediate effect.

MORE: ‘People no longer neck 10 pints of Stella’ - City’s nightlife changing as we swap shots for experience

Administrators have confirmed there has been some interest from buyers but that the firm is not likely to be sold as a going concern.

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich, which has now closed Photo: Steve AdamsFilm premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich, which has now closed Photo: Steve Adams

However. Odeon insisted that the price cuts were not in reaction to a downturn in the entertainment industry, saying: “There are many factors that influence our ticket prices, including ticket type, time of day, type of film, location, and other costs.

“Our overall aim is to give our guests the best possible experience at great value, with all prices clearly listed in our cinemas and online.

“We offer lots of choice including Odeon Limitless for our most regular guests along with regular promotions and deals including participating in Meerkat Movies and other partner deals and loyalty offers.”

But there remains clear pressures on the cinemas. At this year’s Bafta awards the Netflix-funded Mexican film Roma scooped the best picture gong – but it was barely shown in cinemas.

Holyywood Cinemas boss Trevor Wicks and Marilyn Monroe lookalikeHolyywood Cinemas boss Trevor Wicks and Marilyn Monroe lookalike

Instead a limited released was aimed at building anticipation for it’s release on Netflix in mid-December.

Professor of business management at UEA Ratula Chakarborty said: “Cinemas are struggling at a time when consumers are finding more convenient ways to watch movies from the comfort of their own homes.

“Nationally, cinema attendance was up last year but box office revenue fell, with average ticket prices declining by around 4% to £7.20.

“The worry for the industry is that cinema attendance will sharply decline in the coming years as people choose instead to watch on-demand movies at home through the convenience of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, while making use of their own home cinemas as large-screen TVs become ever more affordable.

“Unless cinemas can find a way to compete more effectively with these home comforts then inevitably more cinemas will close down in the coming years.”

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists