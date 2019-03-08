Gherkin move to mark £2m turnover for Norwich business

NDI has got new offices in the Gherkin in London. Picture: Sophie Duval EMPICS Entertainment

NDI, an insurance and reinsurance broker based in Norwich, is celebrating reaching a £2m turnover after expanding its international presence and moving its London office into The Gherkin in the financial district.

NDI directors at their new Gherkin offices. (L-R) Keith Alderman, director, Peter Greengrass, chairman, Robert Lynn, company secretary, and Chris McManus, managing director. Picture: NDI NDI directors at their new Gherkin offices. (L-R) Keith Alderman, director, Peter Greengrass, chairman, Robert Lynn, company secretary, and Chris McManus, managing director. Picture: NDI

Set up in 1995 by Peter Greengrass, the firm has grown significantly in recent years and is now one of only 315 Lloyds brokers in the world.

Moving forwards, NDI is preparing to establish a presence in Malta initially focusing on Property, Bonds and Health related sectors - as part of its Brexit strategy.

Chris McManus, managing director of NDI, believes this compliments the firm's

strategic territorial growth plans, with Malta's proximity to Italy, Africa and the Middle

East and their strong connections in Italy, Greece and Romania.

He adds: "I am delighted to celebrate our 25th anniversary and year-on-year growth which demonstrates the hard work of our team and our strong business relationships developed over the years."