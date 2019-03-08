Search

National retailer could be set for town if plans are approved

PUBLISHED: 15:44 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 08 April 2019

The development would be built as an extension to the existing Argos store on Millers Walk. Photo: Adam Lazzari

The development would be built as an extension to the existing Argos store on Millers Walk. Photo: Adam Lazzari

Plans to build a new retail unit in Fakenham, which the applicant has said a national retailer wishes to move into, have been recommended for approval.

The proposals would see the unit built as an extension connected to Argos at the east end of Millers Walk, in an area which is currently used as a private car park containing 29 spaces.

Plans to build the new retail space have been submitted by Fakenham Properties Ltd, with London based company CBGA Robson given as the applicant address.

North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) development committee is due to discuss the plans at a meeting on Thursday, April 11, with case officer Miss J Medler recommending approval.

A design, access and heritage statement prepared by Brown & Co says that “a national retailer has identified this proposed unit as their preferred location to expand in Norfolk and brings with it an opportunity for added vitality and interest to the retail offering in Fakenham”.

The statement also reads: “A new retail unit will provide job opportunities including the retailer employing what equates to between 10 and 15 full-time staff as well as economic benefit to Fakenham and this part of north Norfolk.”

Planning permission was previously given for a similar scheme from the same applicant back in 2015, however changes have since been sought due to the construction costs of that unit “proving unvaible for the rents that might be achieved”.

Another scheme which proposed to make changes to the originally approved plans was also submitted and later withdrawn in 2017, while another was rejected in early 2018.

Fakenham Town Council accepted the design in principle but said that “the east end of Cattle Market Street must be reopened to allow incoming traffic only, coming from the roundabout at the southern end of White Horse Street”.

However, the Highways Authority has said that the applicant is not prepared to explore opening up the junction with Cattle Market Street and Whitehorse Street.

Visit our website later this week for the latest on the plans.

