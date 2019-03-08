Search

A family-run firm of opticians in the national spotlight

PUBLISHED: 18:12 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 01 April 2019

In the spotlight: Coleman Opticians wins a national award.

In the spotlight: Coleman Opticians wins a national award. Pic: submitted

A family business which started in 1930 and which has been running an opticians from the same premises for 75 years has won a big national award.

Coleman Opticians wins a national award.

Coleman Opticians Hearing and Vision centre on St Augustine’s Street, near Anglia Square, scooped the Family Optician of the Year award, 2019, against tough opposition from five other national finalists.

The business began when Lionel Coleman acquired premises in 1930 and it became an opticians 75 years ago from the base it still occupies.

The practice has a seating area specifically for children with toys, games and a separate waiting area with tea and coffee facilities, a video screen, books and magazines for adults.

Coleman Opticians wins a national award.

Kate Fenn, director, said: ‘We are absolutely over the moon to be announced as the winners of The Family Optician of the Year 2019. This award epitomises all our core values and we continue to strive to make eye health education and community one of our key priorities.”

Each year the firm support a local charity and last year Norfolk children’s charity Break was chosen. Their support involved sponsoring a sculpture on a charity GoGoHares trail which now resides in the shop in Norwich after it was bought back at the charity auction where over £400,000 was raised.

The opticians are also part of the Recycle for Sight Programme for the local Lions club, supporting sight for families in developing countries as well as being a location for Refill Norwich, where people can come in off the streets to refill their water bottles or have a drink of water. They also found out in January 2019 that they had been chosen as a centre for recycling contact lenses being part of a global campaign to reduce plastic waste.

The Coleman principle of supporting the local community and local charities is encouraged in their staff. For example, the company pay for every member of staff to have one day a year to volunteer for a charity of their choice.

Coleman Opticians wins a national award.

Coleman Opticians wins a national award.

Coleman Opticians wins a national award.

