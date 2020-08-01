Search

Broads boost as charity for disabled announces reopening

PUBLISHED: 06:10 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:32 01 August 2020

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough

A charity which helps disabled and disadvantage people enjoy Norfolk’s waterways will reopen for the first time in nearly five months next week.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin MyerscoughThe Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough

The Nancy Oldfield Trust, which is based at Neatishead, near Wroxham, has been closed since March and will reopen on Monday offering two sessions in the morning and afternoon only but hopes to expand as the weeks go on.

Among the measures the trust has taken include fitted plastic screens on its motorboats alongside its social distancing procedures.

The charity, which offers sailing, yachts, motorboats and canoes along The Broads, hopes to expand its range of activities to include paddle boarding and pedal boating if it has the funding.

Stephen Bradnock, centre manager, said: “It is so good to be back. We have stayed in contact with our visitors, as well as our volunteers, and we know that everyone is just as excited as us at the prospect of getting out on the water again. We will be re-starting activities in a very careful and measured way with a maximum of two morning and two afternoon sessions only, at first, to make sure that everyone has a safe and fun experience out on the Broads with us. We plan to gently increase the level of activity week by week.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin MyerscoughThe Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough

“We have really missed our visitors over the last few months. We have spent that time looking after our fantastic fleet of boats, which are all in great condition, ready and waiting to be used.

“Getting out in the fresh air on Barton Broad, whether sailing, canoeing or motor boating is a great way to enjoy a socially distanced activity in the beautiful surroundings of the Broads. We have plenty of interest from our regular visitors who are really looking forward to coming back to us, as well as from new visitors, particularly families, looking for a relaxing escape from the challenges of the past few months.”

Mr Bradnock said staff believe the charity’s 10-bed self-catering bungalow may become popular with visitors as more look to staycations in the wake of the pandemic.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin MyerscoughThe Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough

To find out more about the charity, how to donate to it or more about its activities, visit nancyoldfield.org.uk

