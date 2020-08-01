Broads boost as charity for disabled announces reopening

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough Archant

A charity which helps disabled and disadvantage people enjoy Norfolk’s waterways will reopen for the first time in nearly five months next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough

The Nancy Oldfield Trust, which is based at Neatishead, near Wroxham, has been closed since March and will reopen on Monday offering two sessions in the morning and afternoon only but hopes to expand as the weeks go on.

Among the measures the trust has taken include fitted plastic screens on its motorboats alongside its social distancing procedures.

The charity, which offers sailing, yachts, motorboats and canoes along The Broads, hopes to expand its range of activities to include paddle boarding and pedal boating if it has the funding.

More: ‘We haven’t got enough boats’ - Broads day trip and holiday demand booms

Stephen Bradnock, centre manager, said: “It is so good to be back. We have stayed in contact with our visitors, as well as our volunteers, and we know that everyone is just as excited as us at the prospect of getting out on the water again. We will be re-starting activities in a very careful and measured way with a maximum of two morning and two afternoon sessions only, at first, to make sure that everyone has a safe and fun experience out on the Broads with us. We plan to gently increase the level of activity week by week.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough

“We have really missed our visitors over the last few months. We have spent that time looking after our fantastic fleet of boats, which are all in great condition, ready and waiting to be used.

“Getting out in the fresh air on Barton Broad, whether sailing, canoeing or motor boating is a great way to enjoy a socially distanced activity in the beautiful surroundings of the Broads. We have plenty of interest from our regular visitors who are really looking forward to coming back to us, as well as from new visitors, particularly families, looking for a relaxing escape from the challenges of the past few months.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bradnock said staff believe the charity’s 10-bed self-catering bungalow may become popular with visitors as more look to staycations in the wake of the pandemic.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough The Nancy Oldfield Trust will reopen its site and fleet of boats to visitors from August 3. Picture: Robin Myerscough

More: Being chased by wolves in Spain? Give me the Suffolk coast or the Broads any day

To find out more about the charity, how to donate to it or more about its activities, visit nancyoldfield.org.uk

Don’t miss our Enjoy Summer More supplement

There are loads of ideas on things to do this summer in our 24-page supplement in the EDP and Norwich Evening News this Saturday.

With so many fantastic attractions right on our doorstep, now’s the perfect time to re-visit some old favourites or discover some new ones. They’ve all got special covid safety measures in place, so you can enjoy a day out in complete confidence.

The summer is also a great time to enjoy our fine county’s food and drink bounty. Whether you’re planning on taking advantage of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, cooking up a storm at home, or looking for some pick-your-own fun, we’ve got plenty of inspiration.

The focus on our homes and gardens will also continue through summer. We’ve got some great ideas to make the most of time spent at home, from wild gardens to hot tubs.

Don’t miss it!