Norwich restaurant nominated for best Indian in the country

Vegetarian Indian restaurant, Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A restaurant in Norwich has been nominated in the best Indian category in the inaugural Deliveroo awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Namaste India, situated on Opie Street, is up against 18 other restaurants from across the country including The Tiffin Truck in Cambridge.

It's currently the only independent Norwich restaurant up for an award but people still have time to nominate their favourite Deliveroo eateries.

Takeaway fans can vote from August 22 and will be put in for a draw of £500 in Deliveroo credit while they're at it.

You may also want to watch:

The longlist of nominations will be available to vote for until the second week of September.

Before the shortlist for each category is published on the Deliveroo website for a final public vote.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 17.

The event, which "will honour the very best of Britain's restaurants", will be hosted by Pussycat Dolls star and former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Ashley Roberts.

Winning restaurants will receive business support and feature in a marketing campaign.

Sundaes Gelato, which has a shop on St Giles Street, is also nominated for best dessert takeaway.