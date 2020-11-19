Online wine retailer sees sales increase by 80pc in lockdown

Naked Wines office at Chapelfield Road, Norwich has seen demand increase by 80pc. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich’s Naked Wines has seen demand balloon by 80pc during lockdown as shoppers turned to the internet as bars and pubs shut.

Naked Wines, Norwch, has seen a spike in revenue because of lockdown. Pic: Archant Naked Wines, Norwch, has seen a spike in revenue because of lockdown. Pic: Archant

The online wine retailer has since upgraded its sales expectations by more than half, saying they now expect to see growth of between 55pc and 65pc in the current financial year.

Chief executive of the Chapelfield Road-based company, Nick Devlin said: “Naked Wines is a bigger, better business than it was 12 months ago. The last six months have been a critical period in the development of the company.

“We have delivered exceptional growth and a permanent step change in scale and efficiency for the organisation.”

The company said many new customers who have been drawn to the business in the last few months did not know it was possible to buy wine online, until lockdown hit and they looked for new options.

This has benefitted Naked, especially in the US where its revenue soared by 95pc.

The US business now accounts for nearly half of the company’s sales.

But the company did not manage to expand strong sales into a profit, as its pre-tax loss grew by £2.7 million to £8.9 million in the first half.

This was in large part due to a £4 million non-cash write-down on the value of the Majestic Wine stores it sold in Calais as part of a £95 million deal last year.

The value of these stores, which was £5 million in the original deal, may now be zero, according to a fair value clause in the sales contract.

This is because the UK government heavily restricted the amount of duty-free alcohol Britons will be able to bring back from Europe after Brexit.