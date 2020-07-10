Nail salons booked into December after being allowed to reopen

Charlotte Sims, owner of Charisma Beauty and Skincare in Norwich (inset) has taken hundreds of bookings since the announcement that nail salons can reopen. Picture: Archant/Getty Archant/Getty

Beauty salons have been inundated with enquiries having been told they can reopen – with one business taking 200 bookings within hours of the announcement.

Last night nail and beauty salons, as well as tattoo studios and a range of other hospitality offerings, were given the green light to reopen on July 13.

Charisma Beauty and Skincare in Norwich’s Farmers Avenue is taking bookings for as far back as December, with clients desperate for treatments.

Owner Charlotte Sims said she had been “overwhelmed” and “delighted” with the response from customers.

She said: “I’m over the moon. I’ve had the calls from the salon phone coming through to my mobile and it just started ringing non-stop as soon as the announcement was made. We’ve had people emailing us, messaging our Facebook page – any way they can to get booked in.

“We’ve had 200 bookings – we’ve got three different diaries on the go to manage it all.”

Ms Sims said the majority of bookings were nail appointments, followed by waxing and then beauty treatments and massages.

She also said that the business had remained in a “strong” position throughout lockdown, thanks to pivoting her offering.

“I’m really proud to say we’re in a strong position. We’ve made the most of government grants but we haven’t needed any loans,” she said.

“During lockdown we started offering online courses like how to do a home massage and did consultations with our skincare customers. It’s meant we’re in a good position to be reopening – I’m just so grateful to our customers who have been so loyal.”

She added that her eight members of staff have all been brought back from furlough and will be working altered shifts.

“We’ll now be open from 9am to 8pm so that we can fit more appointments in while observing social distancing,” she said.

Previously government had been criticised for categorising hairdressers and barbers with tattoo parlours and beauty salons – but then only allowed the former two to reopen on July 4.

Ms Sims said: “My thinking on that is that it’s because we’re not regulated in the beauty industry so they couldn’t guarantee the protocols. Currently there’s no standards checks and pop-up beauty shops can crop up without any quality checks. I’m a massive believer that our industry should be regulated and think this will add to the argument.”