Search

Advanced search

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

PUBLISHED: 15:51 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 06 January 2019

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

Businesses in a coastal town have expressed their bemusement after a popular American diner remained closed at the weekend.

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe NortonThe Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been a firm favourite with visitors and families of the town for more than 40 years.

The American-style restaurant did not open on Sunday, with neighbours and regular customers saying they do not know why it is closed.

Sergio Francisco, a worker at M and M cafe bar in the same road as the restaurant in King Street, said he has not seen it open this week.

He said: “We went there for our work Christmas meal before the end of December and it was really busy.

“I have not seen anyone there this week which is strange.”

Members of staff at the nearby Uptown Bar said it was a very popular restaurant.

A woman, who did not want to be named, described her frustration at the restaurant being closed having bought vouchers for her family as Christmas presents.

Attempts to contact the restaurant have been unsuccessful.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 beautiful north Cotswold villages you need to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip misses royal family’s trip to church at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Plans lodged for more homes in village that defeated large development just two-years-ago

An artist's impression of what the new estate could look like. Picture: La Ronde Wright

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

A crash has occured on Gayton Road in Grimston. PHOTO: Google Maps

Well-known Norfolk artist Keith Johnson dies aged 87

Aritst Keith Johnson with some of his works. Picture: Submitted

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists