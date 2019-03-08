Search

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot - for sale for £150,000?

PUBLISHED: 16:01 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 03 October 2019

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A mysterious detached house, tucked away in one of the best locations in Norwich but in a desperate state of disrepair, is for sale by online auction.

The home is completely hidden from view, situated between St Benedicts Street and Pottergate - and agents are baffled over its history. And because it's for sale by online auction, you don't even have to leave your armchair to buy it.

Number 36b, St Benedicts Street has two bedrooms and was probably built in the 1930s. Despite bombing of that location in the war, it miraculously survived intact. Records show it's only been sold twice, in 1998 and more recently in 2001 when the current owner bought it.

Ian Harris, manager at Watsons, selling the house, said: "In 35 years of doing this job, I never knew a house was there. The owner bought it and spent money on it in the early years but then moved away. Intruders got in and ran amok and wrecked the plumbing, leaving water running which caused immense damage.

"So it needs a complete re-fit but it really is a hidden gem in a very popular, trendy part of the city. I think it was built in the 1930s despite it having a Victorian fireplace. But we really don't know much more about it."

The house which is hidden away. The gardens have now been cleared looking neat and tidy. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, ArchantThe house which is hidden away. The gardens have now been cleared looking neat and tidy. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, Archant

MORE: Lord Somerleyton launches VIP club at Fritton Lake

Bidding on the house is open now until next Wednesday. You need to register and the house is subject to a reservation fee and deposit.

Remnants on the walls of happy life at this home. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, ArchantRemnants on the walls of happy life at this home. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, Archant

"We don't have lots of properties in our online auctions but it's definitely a popular way of selling a house, quicker and easier than by the traditional method," said Mr Harris.

The house currently has four people watching the auction but no bidders. Inside are remnants of its former glory. Inside it has a reception hall with what would have been an impressive staircase, a downstairs cloakroom, a sitting room and kitchen/diner with a large double-glazed conservatory at the rear. Upstairs is a bathroom and two double bedrooms. It is accessed from St Benedicts Street, down a gated passageway which you'd never notice and this opens up to gardens to the front and left hand side.

"This house is in need of significant repair, updating and improvement, having been neglected in recent years but great potential to make a fantastic individual and secluded city home in a discreet location," added Mr Harris.

Do you know more about this house? Email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk

The entrance to the property from St.Benedicts Street. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe entrance to the property from St.Benedicts Street. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Inside the house, off St Benedicts Street. Pic: Kate WolstenholmeInside the house, off St Benedicts Street. Pic: Kate Wolstenholme

JH_St.Benedicts_House_Oct_2019_18JH_St.Benedicts_House_Oct_2019_18

The outdoor space at the house off St.Benedicts, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe outdoor space at the house off St.Benedicts, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Inside one of the main reception rooms at the house off St Benedicts street. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, ArchantInside one of the main reception rooms at the house off St Benedicts street. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, Archant

Some of the rooms like the bathroom are in better order than others. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, ArchantSome of the rooms like the bathroom are in better order than others. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, Archant

What once would have been an elaborate staircase. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, ArchantWhat once would have been an elaborate staircase. Pic: Jamie Honeywood, Archant

Interior of a derelict house off St. Benedicts Street, Norwich, which is up for sale for �150,000. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.Interior of a derelict house off St. Benedicts Street, Norwich, which is up for sale for �150,000. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Remnants of what once would have been a kitchen. Pic: Jamie HoneywoodRemnants of what once would have been a kitchen. Pic: Jamie Honeywood

The conservatory at the back of the property. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe conservatory at the back of the property. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

