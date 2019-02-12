Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

‘Norwich will miss local radio breakfast show’

PUBLISHED: 15:50 26 February 2019

Journalist Neil Perry remembers his time working at Heart FM

Journalist Neil Perry remembers his time working at Heart FM

Archant

Heart FM is to ditch its Norwich-based breakfast show. Here journalist NEIL PERRY remembers his time working at the station

More than three decades after radio broadcasting first started from the studios on Colegate in Norwich, it appears that we are about to witness the end of another era in broadcasting.

It’s an expression which is bandied about casually these days but if Global, the owners of Heart FM, go through with their plan to network more programming across its stations it will be the end of 35 years of local media history.

MORE: Heart FM ditch Norwich breakfast show

The proposals would see an end to the locally-produced breakfast show presented by Dave Taylor and Heidi Secker and change the local afternoon programme into a more regionalised show.

I spent eight years of my career as a journalist at Radio Broadland and Heart FM and throughout my time there witnessed an industry in a constant state of flux.

The reaction from the listening public is always very similar whenever these announcements are made: there are the regular listeners who are devastated by the news that their favourite presenters may be going off air and who feel as if they will be losing a trusted friend and an important part of their lives.

There’s a group who may have listened in the past but who have moved on to other stations and then there are those who will hark back to the “good old days of proper local radio”.

For this last group, the unfortunate truth is that the old model would struggle to work in today’s financial climate with the advertising pie chopped up into so many digital pieces and ever-rising overheads.

Whenever this kind of news was announced during my time, staff would have to take solace in the knowledge that the decision wasn’t an indication of the quality of everyone’s work, but rather the result of a commercial business evolving to be part of the modern media landscape.

The people I feel most for are the talented group of staff who may be at risk of losing their jobs. Whether you like the shows, agree with the music policy, or long for a simpler time of 24/7 local programmes with phone-ins about your favourite kind of biscuit, all the staff involved are hard-working professionals who face losing a job they will all have worked for years to achieve.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Greggs store in Norwich relocates to new location barely 50 metres away

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

‘It is a travesty’ - Broads’ pub on the market for £400,000 as a home

The loss of the First and Last pub in Ormesby has been described as

Heart FM to drop Norwich-based radio breakfast show

Dave and Heidi from Heart FM's East Anglian breakfast show. Heart's parent company Global is planning to axe regional breakfast radio shows across the UK, putting jobs at risk. Picture: Heart.co.uk

Lambert’s new nemesis Wootten is loving life at Norwich City

Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten was in the thick of the melee as the Canaries fumed at a bad tackle on Max Aarons by Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists