‘We’re getting a lot of people in on holiday’ - museum sees visitor spike after reopening

PUBLISHED: 14:48 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 30 July 2020

Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham with is run by father and son team George and Steve Harmer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

A long-standing motorcycle museum at the heart of a town has seen a spike in business as visitors flock to Norfolk for holidays.

Steve Harmer at the Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham. Picture: Stuart AndersonSteve Harmer at the Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

North Walsham Motorcycle Museum reopened on July 4 following lockdown closure and owner Steve Harmer, 51, says business has boomed.

Mr Harmer said he was finding it easy to implement social distancing in the museum, with opening times limited to five days a week in order to keep numbers manageable, however he was not requiring his visitors to wear masks as he was unsure whether this was required in museums.

He said: “We’re getting a lot of people in on holiday, that’s what most visitors are doing, but we’re getting quite a few in which is good.

“People are coming away to Norfolk as they can see it is a safe place to come so that’s bringing a few people in.

“Most people are quite happy to adhere to the distancing and hand sanitising. They’re also quite happy to leave their details for the track and trace, although we had one lady who wasn’t happy about giving details. But if they’re not happy to do that then they don’t come in, it’s a hard thing to decide but that’s the law and what we’ve got to do to try to keep things going.”

Mr Harmer said that while he was very grateful for the increased custom, he was concerned that the growing numbers of holiday makers could lead to a second spike of the coronavirus.

He added: “It’s getting a little bit worrying with the volume of people coming to this area. That’s the biggest worry really with other towns and cities in the country having to put their measures in place again.

“It’s a balance, we’ve got to get the economy back up and running again but also you’ve obviously got to think of people’s safety at the moment, like my dad He’d dearly love to come down here at the moment, but he has lung trouble so he can only really socialise a little bit.”

Topic Tags:

