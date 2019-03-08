Kebab shop in Norwich given low food hygiene rating

A kebab shop in Norwich has been told it needs to improve after scoring one out of five in its latest food hygiene rating.

Health inspectors criticised Munchies takeaway, in St Vendast Street, near Prince of Wales Road, after finding a number of issues with contamination risks, hand washing and temperature control of food stored in fridges.

Inspectors said the takeaway could not demonstrate effective heat disinfection of equipment and utensils for handling both raw and ready-to-eat foods after finding “no hot water to the wash up sink in the prep room.”

Inspectors also said the staff will need training as they “were not washing their hands often enough” and had no appreciation of allergen risks.

They said there was a general risk of cross-contamination as there was no sanitiser available and no labelling on stored food.

In the report, inspectors said: “Cleaning equipment was seen draining in the wash hand basin. The wash hand basin was not in regular use.

“Food handlers were not wearing suitable protective clothing.”

They added: “You are not monitoring the temperature of foods that are stored under refrigeration and do not therefore know what temperature they are.”

The report also states that the wash hand basin, walls and areas behind and under equipment were dirty and required more frequent cleaning, as well as the fridge seals, can opener, mixer and a jug used as a flour scoop.

The basement floor, walls, ceiling and water heater had not been suitably maintained and need to be repaired or replaced.

Cleaning and sanitation and waste management at the takeaway were rated as poor and staff hygiene and training was rated as inadequate.

The report, dated February 7, 2019, states that cleaning, temperature control and poor practice must be dealt with straight away.

It added: “You must address all of the contraventions identified; failure to do so could result in legal action being taken against you.”

This newspaper has made several attempts to contact Munchies. Upon visiting the shop this week the shop was found to be closed despite a sign on the door stating ‘we are open’.