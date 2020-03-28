Search

A mum launches £100,000 appeal for ‘forgotten’ people in need because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:42 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 28 March 2020

Heidi Fisher. Pic: submitted

A Norfolk boss made an MBE for helping vulnerable people has launched a fundraising appeal for those needing help.

Heidi Fisher, from Attleborough, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for “forgotten groups” who need help.

She fears social enterprises delivering vital frontline services to the hidden vulnerable will miss out on many of the government packages announced to support charities and businesses - resulting in them reducing their services or even going bust.

So she has launched the initiative to raise at least £100,000 that will be allocated to social enterprises across Norfolk.

MORE: ‘It’s like we’ve got snow:’ Boss of family-run fuel firm sees demand for heating oil double

These support children and young people with mental health issues or educational needs, carers, victims of domestic abuse or other crimes, homeless people, ex offenders and many others.

“In response to the coronavirus I’ve been asking what can I do to help people across Norfolk,” she said.

“As someone who has supported social enterprises for more than 20 years, it made sense to help them through this crisis.

“Some of the most vulnerable people in society will be put at even more risk if the social enterprises which support them run out of cash - a real possibility in the current challenging times.

“Coronavirus has dramatically and immediately increased demand for their services as people face uncertainty, stress and worry, financial difficulties and poverty.

“I want to raise £100,000 as quickly as possible so people get the help they deserve, so their circumstances don’t get worse. I’m asking local authority departments and public sector bodies, businesses, and individuals with the means to do so to contribute.”

Ms Fisher, who spearheads the Make an Impact business, was recently made an MBE for services to Innovation in Social Enterprise and Impact Measurement.

To donate click here

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

