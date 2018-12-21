Search

Anyone for Welsh mozerella? Italian chains Zizzi and ASK swap to British cheese suppliers over Brexit

21 December, 2018 - 09:52
Zizzi Restaurant, Tombland. © 2006 (01603) 772434

Zizzi Restaurant, Tombland. © 2006 (01603) 772434

Archant © 2006

Welsh mozerella isn’t an ingredient you hear of often - and yet this is what Italian restaurant chains Zizzi and ASK will be using in 2019, as the pair switch from Italian to British made cheese suppliers over Brexit concerns.

The new product will be made from Welsh milk, with bosses at the chain’s parent company saying the move has also been made to reduce air miles.

Zizzi has a restaurant in Norwich’s Tombland, with ASK owning an outlet in Chapelfield Plain.

Azzurri, which is the parent company of both brands, conducted a blind taste test on the product and said it passed with flying colours.

Kathryn Turner, director of food development at Zizzi, said: “It has better stretch, a better flavour profile, it’s much creamier, it has a lot better quality product.”

The new mozzarella has already been introduced in ASK restaurants and will be part of the Zizzi menu in the new year.

It is the latest move by a food and drink company to reduce the potential for disruption after Brexit, with Swedish cider maker Kopparberg looking into moving some production to the UK.

Meanwhile, businesses including Premier Foods, Quorn, and even Fortnum & Mason have said they will stockpile some products in case of delays at the border.

