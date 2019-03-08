Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

New store opens in Norwich's Castle Mall

PUBLISHED: 07:41 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 24 July 2019

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

A new shop is open for business offering the latest tea sensation that's 'not just a drink, it's a vibe' according to its owner.

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributedMoya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Moya Bubble Tea offers the East Asian drink of tea containing grains of tapioca, which can be blended with sweetener and flavourings, shaken and served with a straw.

The sensation of drinking bubble tea is a mixture of eating and drinking simultaneously whereby you slurp the concoction through a fat straw before chewing on the tapioca pearls then enjoy the tea. There are two types: milk or fruit, which come in a range of flavours and can be served hot or cold.

Moya Bubble Tea, run by Adrian Moya, has just opened on Level 2 next to The Java Store.

In addition to experimenting with limitless combinations of flavours, there is also a Japanese bakery in store serving buns, cheesecakes, green tea cakes and 'dorayaki' - pancakes with sweet fillings.

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributedMoya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

You may also want to watch:

MORE: How a CEO's adolescent dreams have become a multi million pound reality

Mr Moya said: "Bubble Tea intrigued me, I knew that it was something special. It's not just a drink, it's a vibe, it's a message from our multicultural generation, a link that keeps us together - socialising, sharing a glass of bubble tea with your friends and family, an excuse to try the new flavours coming from East Asia.

"After I graduated, I realised that it was my last chance to materialise my Moya Bubble Tea idea in the heart of Norwich. I'm excited to be delivering my vision and a Japanese bakery in Castle Mall and look forward to meeting my new customers."

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributedMoya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Customers can choose the amount of sugar, milk or ice they want, and also choose flavoured jellies or clear balls of fruit juice known as 'boba' in their drinks.

Robert Bradley, centre manager of Castle Mall said: "I'd never tried Bubble Tea so I'm pleased Moya Bubble Tea has opened. I've tried it and it's delicious! It's set to be popular amongst students and will provide another reason for customers to visit Castle Mall. We are working hard to keep customers coming back to Castle Mall again and again, and are delighted to welcome Moya Bubble Tea to our exciting new line up."

Most Read

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

A47 partially blocked after crash

The A47 is partly blocked after a crash at Blofield. Picture: James Bass

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Man booked hotel with friend and secretly filmed her while she took a shower

Steven Bacon leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: STAFF

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant

From wind chimes to edible plants - school’s new sensory garden has it all

Pupils enjoying the new sensory garden at Walsingham Primary School. Picture: Graham J Howard

Queues form outside Carrow Road for Liverpool tickets

Queues are forming outside Carrow Road's ticket office. Picture: Emily Hewett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists