New store opens in Norwich's Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

A new shop is open for business offering the latest tea sensation that's 'not just a drink, it's a vibe' according to its owner.

Moya Bubble Tea offers the East Asian drink of tea containing grains of tapioca, which can be blended with sweetener and flavourings, shaken and served with a straw.

The sensation of drinking bubble tea is a mixture of eating and drinking simultaneously whereby you slurp the concoction through a fat straw before chewing on the tapioca pearls then enjoy the tea. There are two types: milk or fruit, which come in a range of flavours and can be served hot or cold.

Moya Bubble Tea, run by Adrian Moya, has just opened on Level 2 next to The Java Store.

In addition to experimenting with limitless combinations of flavours, there is also a Japanese bakery in store serving buns, cheesecakes, green tea cakes and 'dorayaki' - pancakes with sweet fillings.

Mr Moya said: "Bubble Tea intrigued me, I knew that it was something special. It's not just a drink, it's a vibe, it's a message from our multicultural generation, a link that keeps us together - socialising, sharing a glass of bubble tea with your friends and family, an excuse to try the new flavours coming from East Asia.

"After I graduated, I realised that it was my last chance to materialise my Moya Bubble Tea idea in the heart of Norwich. I'm excited to be delivering my vision and a Japanese bakery in Castle Mall and look forward to meeting my new customers."

Customers can choose the amount of sugar, milk or ice they want, and also choose flavoured jellies or clear balls of fruit juice known as 'boba' in their drinks.

Robert Bradley, centre manager of Castle Mall said: "I'd never tried Bubble Tea so I'm pleased Moya Bubble Tea has opened. I've tried it and it's delicious! It's set to be popular amongst students and will provide another reason for customers to visit Castle Mall. We are working hard to keep customers coming back to Castle Mall again and again, and are delighted to welcome Moya Bubble Tea to our exciting new line up."