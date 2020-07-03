Motorsport fans able to attend Snetterton events from July 11

Motorsport fans will be allowed to visit a popular Norfolk circuit for race meetings under new guidelines.

Motorsport Vision (MSV) has announced that five of its venues, including Snetterton in Norfolk, will be able to allow entry to day visitors from July 11 onwards.

The venues closed when coronavirus lockdown was announced at the end of March, with no events taking place.

A statement from MSV said: “In line with latest government guidance, MotorSport Vision (MSV) is very pleased to announce that day visitors will be able to attend race meetings at its circuits.

“All five venues (Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Oulton Park, Cadwell Park and Snetterton) will initially reopen with reduced capacities and a range of hygiene and social distancing measures will be in place to ensure that visits are safe and enjoyable.”

The MSVR Championships, on July 4 and 5, will take place behind closed doors with no admission to spectators.

However the British Superbike Championship, The British Touring Car Championship, British Truck Racing and the British GT and F3 championships, all happening over the next few months, will all go ahead.

Visitors will not be able to access the paddock and pit lane for the time being and no overnight camping stays will be permitted until at least the end of July.

To guarantee admission, customers must purchase tickets in advance or be in possession of a valid season or resident’s pass.

MSV said: “Until further notice only participants and their essential helpers may attend a test or track day. No-one else, including spectating friends or family members, or media, will be admitted.

“Race circuits are huge open areas of land. Nevertheless, we will limit capacity to ensure visitors can easily socially distance.”

Snetterton will have a number of hygiene and social distancing measures in place to ensure safety for staff, competitors and spectators.

These measures include hand sanitiser at entrances, staff being behind a screen or wearing the correct PPE, altered grandstand seating plans and one-way systems.

All restaurants will be ‘Grab and Go’ with signage to reinforce social distancing within queues.

For a full list of events taking place, visit: www.shop.msv.com/Calendar