Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Car dealers swamped with orders for new Land Rover Defender

PUBLISHED: 11:18 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 06 September 2019

Red Cross experts push the new Land Rover prototype to its limits in the desert. Pic: Land Rover

Red Cross experts push the new Land Rover prototype to its limits in the desert. Pic: Land Rover

Land Rover dealers are gearing up for Tuesday's official launch of the long-awaited new Defender - with dozens of the cars reserved at firms across the county.

The teaser ad promoting the new Land Rover. Pic: Land RoverThe teaser ad promoting the new Land Rover. Pic: Land Rover

The new model, which is appearing in the new James Bond movie No Time To Die, has been largely kept under wraps until its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Tuesday. But local motor dealers are taking orders with Inchcape on Cromer Road having got reservations on nine even though no one even knows the price. Dealers are expecting to take delivery of the new car by the end of the year.

In King's Lynn, a spokesman at Inchcape, said theyd reserved between 10-25 of the vehicles.

Jonny Hudson, sales executive at Inchcape in Norwich, said: "We've had reservations on nine, we don't know anything more than our customers. We are expecting the price to be in the region of £50,000-£60,000. The Defender has been such an iconic model since the 1940s and it's in the new James Bond film which is perfect timing.

"It used to be the tradional farm vehicle but not anymore, we think it will be a lot less boxy at the front. All the people who've reserved one have already got a Land Rover and we think the new one is going back to its roots because they got the Red Cross to test it in the desert which tells us something."

MORE: Is firm's mystery emploee really an Iranian spy?

Land Rover has supported the Red Cross since 1954 and supplied 120 vehicles for deployment across the globe.

The only other glimpse of the car has been it also tackling tricky road conditions in the remote Valley of the Castles, Kazakhstan, on its first expedition en route to Frankfurt for the launch. This clever publicity stunt will show how robust the car is over difficult terrain.

The car, considered an 'unstoppable' 4x4 and Land Rover's most capable and durable set off in one of the most land-locked locations on earth, among the towering 300m canyons in the remote Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan.

You may also want to watch:

Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rovers have earned a place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. A spokeswoman for Land Rover said: "Driven by a passion and respect for the original, the new Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability and advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years."

You can watch a livestream of the new Defender from 8.50am on Tuesday on Land Rover YouTube and Facebook pages.

Most Read

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Primary school which was nearly forced to shut rated ‘outstanding’

Charles Dawin Primary School's Vice Principal Mari Bunton and Principal Jo Brown, celebrating the school's Outstanding OFSTED with pupils. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists