Car dealers swamped with orders for new Land Rover Defender

Red Cross experts push the new Land Rover prototype to its limits in the desert. Pic: Land Rover

Land Rover dealers are gearing up for Tuesday's official launch of the long-awaited new Defender - with dozens of the cars reserved at firms across the county.

The teaser ad promoting the new Land Rover. Pic: Land Rover The teaser ad promoting the new Land Rover. Pic: Land Rover

The new model, which is appearing in the new James Bond movie No Time To Die, has been largely kept under wraps until its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Tuesday. But local motor dealers are taking orders with Inchcape on Cromer Road having got reservations on nine even though no one even knows the price. Dealers are expecting to take delivery of the new car by the end of the year.

In King's Lynn, a spokesman at Inchcape, said theyd reserved between 10-25 of the vehicles.

Jonny Hudson, sales executive at Inchcape in Norwich, said: "We've had reservations on nine, we don't know anything more than our customers. We are expecting the price to be in the region of £50,000-£60,000. The Defender has been such an iconic model since the 1940s and it's in the new James Bond film which is perfect timing.

"It used to be the tradional farm vehicle but not anymore, we think it will be a lot less boxy at the front. All the people who've reserved one have already got a Land Rover and we think the new one is going back to its roots because they got the Red Cross to test it in the desert which tells us something."

Land Rover has supported the Red Cross since 1954 and supplied 120 vehicles for deployment across the globe.

The only other glimpse of the car has been it also tackling tricky road conditions in the remote Valley of the Castles, Kazakhstan, on its first expedition en route to Frankfurt for the launch. This clever publicity stunt will show how robust the car is over difficult terrain.

The car, considered an 'unstoppable' 4x4 and Land Rover's most capable and durable set off in one of the most land-locked locations on earth, among the towering 300m canyons in the remote Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan.

Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rovers have earned a place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. A spokeswoman for Land Rover said: "Driven by a passion and respect for the original, the new Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability and advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years."

You can watch a livestream of the new Defender from 8.50am on Tuesday on Land Rover YouTube and Facebook pages.