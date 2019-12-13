Search

Mothercare will return to high street in 2020

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 13 December 2019

Mothercare at Riverside Retail Park will close. Picture: GoogleMaps

Mothercare at Riverside Retail Park will close. Picture: GoogleMaps

Despite collapsing just a month ago, Mothercare has announced plans which will see it return to the high street in 2020.

The chain, which sells mother and baby clothes, has signed a deal with Boots which will see its products sold in store.

The deal will not change the planned closure of Mothercare's 79 stores - which will put 2,500 jobs at risk.

Norfolk is set to be impacted as a result, as the brand has a store in Norwich's Riverside Retail Park.

Boots will start stocking Mothercare products at the end of next summer, including clothing, home products, pushchairs and car seats.

"In Boots, another much-loved British heritage brand, we believe that Mothercare has found the right home in the UK," said chief executive Mark Newton-Jones.

Boots already sells Mothercare's Mini Club range, for 0 to two-year-olds, at its larger outlets.

The new deal will expand the partnership between the two companies, meaning Boots will be the only place Britons can buy Mothercare clothes.

The deal has yet to be finalised, so it is not yet clear how many Boots stores will offer the clothes.

"Today's announcement is fantastic news for the brand and the millions of Mothercare customers across the UK. It is also great news for Mothercare and our wider group of stakeholders after what has been a tough period," Mr Newton-Jones said.

The news comes after the administrators of the UK retail arm said they would be forced to close all of the company's high street stores.

Mr Newton-Jones this week revealed that customers already thought the business was closing as it shut shops across the country.

"As we reduced the store estate, we did not see sufficient trade transfer to the remaining stores or move online," he said.

"As consumers watched their local stores close, we struggled with the misperception that Mothercare in its entirety had gone out of business."

The firm could not rectify this, as money was too short to advertise properly, Mr Newton-Jones added.

